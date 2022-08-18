Yawn.

If we see one more self-important mouth-breather whining about red states with smaller populations having equal representation in the Senate we’re going to buy a bunch of freakin’ Civics Books and start sending them out for free.

Or chucking them at their heads. We can’t decide.

Oh, we know David Sirota (who blocked this editor, how rude!) knows how this actually works and is just trolling or playing stupid for retweets and favs but still.

This. Is. So. Old.

And stupid.

The 2.2 million people of Wyoming, South Dakota and North Dakota get their own 6 Senators. The 4 million people of Los Angeles have to share 2 Senators with another 35 million Californians. This is the “democracy crisis.” — David Sirota (@davidsirota) August 17, 2022

Notice dullards like David never complain about the small BLUE STATES having two senators. Huh.

Dullard is his word, by the way.

We just thought we’d use it since he seems so fond of it.

If you think you’re smart by just saying “this is a constitutional republic not a democracy” — that doesn’t make you look smart. It makes you look like a dullard trying hard to look smart. — David Sirota (@davidsirota) August 17, 2022

The irony of him telling others they look like dullards.

Maybe his blocking this editor was a good thing.

Heh.

I know you understand the difference between the Senate and the House, so I'm going to assume you just support the power-mongering Democrats in their quest to control everything from coast to coast, and you're hoping the low information sheep will go along with it. https://t.co/A53t74rBfM — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 now with EXTRA Cynicism! (@2CynicAl65) August 18, 2022

There ya’ go.

Notice the Blue Checks are never offended by the “over representation” of Delaware, RI, and Connecticut. https://t.co/d3HflMTuvo — Matthew Hughes (@Romemagnet) August 18, 2022

Yeah, we’ll take people like this dullard David seriously when they start b*tching about blue states having the same number of senators. What it really boils down to is dullards like David can’t deal with red states having a say in anything …

How very authoritarian of dullard David.

It’s fair until you don’t like the outcomes. https://t.co/sBVoTrz6Tr — Dr. Evil Genius (@Dr_Evil_Genius) August 17, 2022

Hence no complaining about blue states.

Yeah, we know.

***

