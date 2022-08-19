This is TOTALLY just a coincidence, right? There’s no ulterior motive from the FBI Unit responsible for the discredited Trump-Russia investigation raiding Trump’s home, RIGHT?

Hey, we’re not saying anything is certain here, but man, this looks really suspicious for our pals in the FBI.

FBI Unit Leading Mar-a-Lago Probe Earlier Ran Discredited Trump-Russia Investigation | RealClearInvestigations https://t.co/YuoH4lt11x — Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) August 19, 2022

Right right?!

From Real Clear Investigations:

The FBI’s nine-hour, 30-agent raid of the former president’s Florida estate is part of a counterintelligence case run out of Washington – not Miami, as has been widely reported – according to FBI case documents and sources with knowledge of the matter. The bureau’s counterintelligence division led the 2016-2017 Russia “collusion” investigation of Trump, codenamed “Crossfire Hurricane.” Although the former head of Crossfire Hurricane, Peter Strzok, was fired after the disclosure of his vitriolic anti-Trump tweets, several members of his team remain working in the counterintelligence unit, the sources say, even though they are under active investigation by both Durham and the bureau’s disciplinary arm, the Office of Professional Responsibility. The FBI declined to respond to questions about any role they may be taking in the Mar-a-Lago case.

Because of course, they declined to respond.

Keep going.

In addition, a key member of the Crossfire team – Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten – has continued to be involved in politically sensitive investigations, including the ongoing federal probe of potentially incriminating content found on the abandoned laptop of President Biden’s son Hunter Biden, according to recent correspondence between the Senate Judiciary Committee and FBI Director Christopher Wray. FBI whistleblowers have alleged that Auten tried to falsely discredit derogatory evidence against Hunter Biden during the 2020 campaign by labeling it Russian “disinformation,” an assessment that caused investigative activity to cease.

So ties to the Hunter Biden thing as well …

K.

Hmmm ….. not that they have a vendetta against president Trump. — TheRealGregReyes (Ultra Maga) (@TheCubanCannon) August 19, 2022

bUt iTs nOt pOlItIcAl — President Elect Robert William Ross(Root) (@gentoo_python) August 19, 2022

Might be .@glennbeck is correct and they really wanted those Crossfire Hurricane documents. — MinutemanWatch (@ActualMinuteman) August 19, 2022

clean-up & CYA — Bill Siffnarc (@BSiffnarc) August 19, 2022

Sounds more and more like it.

***

Related:

Progressive CEO Dan Price, who Robert Reich once called ‘the one moral CEO in America’, accused of MULTIPLE sexual assault allegations

Documentarian Ford Fischer took a CLOSER look at his January 6th footage and discovered something pretty damn DAMNING (thread)

‘With a tear in my eye’: Tom Elliott goes down memory lane in video-thread dedicated to his hero, journalism’s patron saint, Brian Stelter (watch-lol)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!