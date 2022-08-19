All we can figure is that anti-Trumpers like David French have forgotten it’s ok to support actual Republicans since they’ve spent so many years attacking the former president. That, or none of them are really conservatives or Republicans and maybe they should just accept that endorsing, supporting, and voting for Biden makes them Democrats.

And they have no business lecturing anyone else about conservative values of what makes someone a true conservative.

This guy …

The DeSantis attack on the First Amendment illustrates how the word "conservative" lost meaning. For 20+ years conservatives attacked campus speech codes, upholding free speech as a core value. Now DeSantis passes his own speech codes, and it's "conservative" to support them? — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 19, 2022

What, did he get bored attacking Trump nonstop and decided to go after DeSantis?

As usual, this didn’t go well for Frenchie:

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits a large amount of speech in public and private institutions. Do you support repealing it? — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 19, 2022

Would an employer have the right to have mandatory training that taught white supremacy? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 19, 2022

It is simply obscene to equate, as free speech "outrages," (a) stopping radical teachers from indoctrinating children in public schools, and (b) using ideologically-defined or -enforced college speech codes to control students and professors. And you know this, David French. https://t.co/PonshZDVsP — Larry Sanger (@lsanger) August 19, 2022

It is simply obscene indeed.

my brother in christ would you support an employer's right to require their employees to take pro-white-supremacy training? https://t.co/xGmDSE4scG — Kaya (now considered 100% white) (@kayatweetsstuff) August 19, 2022

Conservatism is when you let your ideological enemies stream roll you for 60 years by weaponizing every institution and level of government against your “values” and then crying when people push back just a teeny weeny bit https://t.co/8c5ImoXnr2 — 🌲 rar v.2k22 (@persecutedsgin) August 19, 2022

Somewhere along the line, conservatives like French decided it was more conservative to be polite and lose than to push back and win.

And now that the rest of us have decided we would rather push back and win, he and our other ‘betters’ sit back and lecture us. Bizarre how conservatism to them is LOSING.

Annoying, right?

This dumb dumb believes one of the blessings of liberty is drag queen story hours. . . So maybe little Frenchie should sit this one out. https://t.co/eKQb24ivsC — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) August 19, 2022

Maybe he really should.

***

***

