And if anyone knows about privilege, it’s THIS dude.

It amazes us that he thought this was a smart thing to tweet.

Ok, so it doesn’t really since we see that pretty little blue-check by his name but still.

It amazes me that any straight, white dudes don't see the privilege we have. It's not subtle. — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) August 20, 2022

Stupidity from the Left.

It’s not subtle.

How would you sum up the privileges you, personally, have as vs me – an upper-middle class Black guy in a similar social position? I'm actually interested in what you might say. — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) August 20, 2022

Umm …

When I was a teenager I drank in public fairly often. My friends did drugs fairly openly. I once got drunk with a cop. None of us had any negative experiences with the police. At the same time, the 1980s, there was massive police crackdown in black n'hoods. 1/ — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) August 21, 2022

So his privilege is getting drunk when he was a teenager.

Weird.

Noah Smith even got in on the ‘action’:

Wow, I didn't see it before but this tweet opened my eyes — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) August 21, 2022

What do you mean by this tweet? — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) August 21, 2022

None of them has even an inkling of a sense of humor.

Even with teasing one another.

It amazes me that you don't understand how 'affirmative action' works. It's not subtle. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) August 20, 2022

Right? But you know … WHITE PRIVILEGE.

“Privilege” is a purely Marxist concept. And what’s worse, when you invoke ‘privilege’ in this context, YOU are being racist. You are denying the agency and capability of non-white people. — WitCoHE 🇺🇸 (@E__Strobel) August 20, 2022

You are denying the agency and capability of non-white people.

Boom.

It's amazing to me to consider what you think of Black women. Because if there's a privilege than theirs under privilege and I want to see what you think we don't have pic.twitter.com/DrBQ8pAUFq — MrsPinky🇺🇸 Nicole Pinkston|Author (@MRSpinkston85) August 20, 2022

Surprising no one, he will ignore the black woman. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 21, 2022

If you are sure that you’re so privileged, give away everything you own (including your job) to an under privileged minority. Put your money where your mouth is for once. — Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) August 20, 2022

Straight, white, privileged liberal dudes maybe. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 20, 2022

THERE it is.

Thanks for projecting, West Village Kid. Diluting your personal privilege by making it "white" enables you not to have to deal with your own entitlements and share it with the working class. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 20, 2022

HA!

Adam has since disabled responses to his tweet (guess the truth hurts) but hopefully, he learned something here.

We’re not counting on it though.

