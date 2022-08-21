Today is Brian Stelterâ€™s last show.

Admit it, youâ€™re all in tears over it, right?

HA HA HA HA HA

He was so mopey this morning tweeting about going in for his final show â€¦

And you know, since itâ€™s his last show heâ€™s likely going to do something very important that people can relate to. Heâ€™s going to prove he really is a journalist and make CNN sorry they canceled his show â€¦ right?

JUST KIDDING.

He was good enough to remind everyone WHY heâ€™s been canceled and that he more than deserves it.

We wonâ€™t miss him.

Ok, weâ€™ll miss making fun of him but thatâ€™s different.

They work and they slave â€¦ and what thanks do they get?

Oh, and the BIG MEANIES on the Right, itâ€™s all their fault!

Not if weâ€™re mean and stuff.

*so many eye rolls*

In Taterâ€™s case, itâ€™s telling him the truth and the truth hurts.

Proud.

Ugh, this is embarrassing AF.

Donâ€™t let the door hit yaâ€™ where the good Lord split ya, Tater.

***

