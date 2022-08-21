Today is Brian Stelterâ€™s last show.

Admit it, youâ€™re all in tears over it, right?

HA HA HA HA HA

He was so mopey this morning tweeting about going in for his final show â€¦

Good morning from Brooklyn. "Empire State of Mind" in my ears. "Concrete jungle where dreams are made of." Heading into the office for the final show nowâ€¦ â€” Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 21, 2022

And you know, since itâ€™s his last show heâ€™s likely going to do something very important that people can relate to. Heâ€™s going to prove he really is a journalist and make CNN sorry they canceled his show â€¦ right?

JUST KIDDING.

He was good enough to remind everyone WHY heâ€™s been canceled and that he more than deserves it.

Time for the final 'Reliable Sources' and Brian Stelter's final day at CNN. LET'S GOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/FSbCNBZ0qM â€” Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 21, 2022

We're barely five minutes into the final Reliable Sources and the arrogance and hatred for conservatives that "the truth is not neutral" with Stelter and Carl Bernstein is flowing. They've already shown why it's being canceled. â€” Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 21, 2022

We wonâ€™t miss him.

Ok, weâ€™ll miss making fun of him but thatâ€™s different.

Second segment for Brian Stelter's final show â€” the risk to the lives of journalists and how dangerous it is to be one in America because of the far-right. Ah, yes. Being a journalist in America is JUST like reporting in China, Myanmar, North Korea, and Russia! â€” Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 21, 2022

They work and they slave â€¦ and what thanks do they get?

Oh, and the BIG MEANIES on the Right, itâ€™s all their fault!

This is something CNN, Brian Stelter, and 'Reliable Sources' NEVER accept â€” the First Amendment applies to ALL of us, not just journalists. We have a RIGHT to offer legitimate criticism of the press and doing so is NOT violent or a death threat. â€” Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 21, 2022

Not if weâ€™re mean and stuff.

*so many eye rolls*

To put it more bluntly, it's our First Amendment right to chant, "CNN Sucks." It's not wishing you harm. It's saying you're bad at your job. â€” Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 21, 2022

In Taterâ€™s case, itâ€™s telling him the truth and the truth hurts.

CNN's Brian Stelter decries outside criticism of journalism as a "poisonous cloud" that's spread throughout the country and around the world. He adds he's "proud" to have worked at a network when they knew they had to fight and attack Trump. â€” Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 21, 2022

Proud.

.@brianstelterÂ says his show is a "part of journalism school curriculum. Teachers across the country, teachers use segments from this show all the time in classrooms, lessons, guiding and teaching the next generation." pic.twitter.com/6KrqdMkSwt â€” Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) August 21, 2022

Ugh, this is embarrassing AF.

A decades-old show died with/because of you https://t.co/9H9pu6Y0Se â€” Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 21, 2022

Donâ€™t let the door hit yaâ€™ where the good Lord split ya, Tater.

***

***

