Randi Weingarten couldn’t WAIT to share a bunch of misinformation on Twitter about a list of books being banned in Florida. We get it, she and her ilk HATE Florida for putting kids and parents before her crap union but c’mon, she should have at least double-checked before tweeting it out like it’s the truth.

She did eventually delete the tweet (after several hours) after getting called out over and over and over for it, but only said, ‘My bad,’ and sent a link where the many books evil Republicans are banning can be found.

And she wonders why she’s losing more and more support:

I should have double checked before I retweeted this list. My bad. Looks like some of the books weren’t banned. Book bans are very real & dangerous. For an accurate list go to red, wine & blue https://t.co/ohR4ntMYZW & pen america https://t.co/r5AZbNgoTQ pic.twitter.com/AU3F5E9BaP — Randi Weingarten ☮️🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@rweingarten) August 22, 2022

Her bad.

Right.

And here is why more people are advocating for school choice. https://t.co/dkhimLbBkf — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 21, 2022

Jay made a good point about school choice … so of course, The Expert™ Tom Nichols totally missed it.

He’s really getting good at being wrong; maybe that’s his new expertise?

So that their kids can't accidentally read "Of Mice and Men" or "1984?" — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 21, 2022

Really? Trump broke this guy. Bigly.

Jay fired back.

Or maybe because the head of the one or the largest teacher unions in the United States was stupid enough to quote tweet an entirely bogus list of “banned” books in Florida. https://t.co/HTdrxz58jt — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 21, 2022

He’s right, you know.

Dunno about Florida, @JayCaruso, but "1984" and "Of Mice and Men" are routinely among the books most challenged and banned. Getting fished in by a list that misattributes where? Okay, good gotcha.

But those books *are* routinely on book-ban wish-lists. That's a real thing. https://t.co/QrVm35oI8q — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 21, 2022

Where? What lists?

Prove it, Tom.

Randi GUSHED over his tweets.

Exactly right Tom… I should have double checked, because the point is why are these books being banned… — Randi Weingarten ☮️🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@rweingarten) August 22, 2022

She’d have to ask Democrats in California why they wanted to ban, ‘To Kill A Mockingbird,’ and ‘Huck Finn.’

Oh, we know why … but clearly she needs to hear it again.

She is inept and presides over our children. 70-year-old lady says, "my bad." FFS………. https://t.co/Ymn6m8fjFr — American Veteran 1776 (@AmericanVet1776) August 22, 2022

Time to abolish the teacher’s unions.

Past time.

They proved that during the government lockdowns.

Anyone who saw this list and didn't immediately know it was totally fake is a complete and utter moron and can be safely ignored forever https://t.co/fD7uzW29bL — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 22, 2022

And the Biden administration let her play a huge role in education during their lockdowns.

Scary stuff, right? There’s a reason kids are at least two years behind … thank a teacher’s union!

This ignorant lowlife has ruined the lives of children . Thug . https://t.co/lPWI6JZ8VT — Liam (@liamrebel2) August 22, 2022

Ohhhhh so she’s a liar. Got it. https://t.co/tSHwVnyzXv — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 22, 2022

Either she’s a liar or she’s not very bright.

Maybe both?

When you're always looking to take a political scalp you're bound to get flanked. More so when you've forgotten what your actual job is and all you focus on is politics. Weingarten is helping nothing… https://t.co/Uk1Gzh2ELj — Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) August 22, 2022

Randi sorta walks it back. That being said, states get to decide what books are included in their curriculum. It’s not up to unions. https://t.co/tLpaEDw3BK — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 22, 2022

Teacher’s union head gets caught spreading misinformation yet again. Just increase her funding though guys! https://t.co/sqX1dOfaIs — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 22, 2022

Yeah, THAT’S the problem! She just needs more of our tax dollars and then next time she’ll get it right.

***

Related:

Related:

‘CAN’T be this stupid’! (yes, she can): Nina Turner claims taxpayers don’t pay for student debt cancelation BECAUSE feds are the lender and WOO

Literally SHAKING! Lefty blue-check melts DOWN because American Airlines crew member wore a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ hat

CRINGE AF! Brian Stelter uses his last arrogant, hate-filled show to remind everyone why he DESERVES to be canceled (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!