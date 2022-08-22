As Twitchy readers know, Dr. Fraudci … sorry, Fauci announced that he will be stepping down from his position as NIAID Director and medical advisor to President Pudding Pop.

And there was great rejoicing.

No really, people have been celebrating for most of the day and reminding Tony not to let the door hit him on his way out. Rand Paul was good enough to inform him that basically, he can run, but he can’t hide. We’ve enjoyed watching people decimate the man who politicized public health for his own personal gain but the one person who really summed it up for many of us was Ted Cruz.

Who only needed two little words:

It would’ve only been funnier if he had said, ‘Bye Felicia’. But then every idiotic Lefty on Twitter would accuse him of being racist or something so we’re glad he left it at this.

Hallelujah!!! — Scott Briggs (@infidelmedic) August 22, 2022

We suppose, ‘Well, bye’ would have been good as well.

Are y'all gonna prosecute him or just let him walk away? — Kristopher B. M. (@madri_d77) August 22, 2022

Pretty sure Rand isn’t going to just let him walk away.

Hope there’s enough popcorn for that day.

Only 2 years too late — Fig (@jjnew79) August 22, 2022

Isn’t that the (sad) truth?

But hey, better late than never.

