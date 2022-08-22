David Frum’s obsession with Trump is just not healthy. We get it, without the ‘bad orange man’ in office these Never Trumpers are really lost and trying desperately to remain relevant but this is just … weird at this point.

Oh, don’t get us wrong, plenty of people inflicted with TDS are gushing all over David and this thread but anyone who has spent any time actually paying attention to the Russian collusion hoax is just pointing and laughing.

Trump-Russia a hoax? Well, except for the part where … https://t.co/7DUjuXJKkg — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 22, 2022

The part where the Clinton Campaign paid for the Steele Dossier? That part?

Trump-Russia a hoax? Except for the part where candidate Trump publicly beseeched Russian intelligence to purloin and publish his opponent's emails – and then Russia intelligence immediately did so. 1/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 22, 2022

Again, still pretty sure what Hillary did with the dossier is worse. Not to mention her emails were a big deal … granted, the FBI didn’t bother raiding her home but still.

It’s good to be a Democrat.

Trump-Russia a hoax? Except for the part where Trump's campaign team met with Russian agents in hope that those agents would share clandestine information about their campaign opponent. 3/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 22, 2022

Hillary literally paid for a false dossier.

He gets that, right?!

Trump-Russia a hoax? Except for the part where the Russians dangled a huge real-estate payoff in front of Trump during the 2016 election campaign, and Trump repeatedly lied about it. 4/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 22, 2022

He could have been honest about it if he had a D next to his name – sort of like that time Obama and Hillary sold Russia a bunch of uranium.

Trump-Russia a hoax? Except for the part where one of Trump's closest confidantes – who'd eventually receive a pardon from Trump – reached out to Julian Assange in prison to coordinate the timing another round of purloined Clinton emails just before voting day. 5/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 22, 2022

Dude, none of this stuff proves collusion.

Get a grip.

The first step to quitting is admitting you have a problem. — GrassleyPosting LLC (@ClapForJeb) August 22, 2022

We’re not holding our breath on this one.

I particularly liked the collusion in which Trump helped Putin by destroying his oil market & blowing up Russian aircraft on a Syrian airbase. — RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) August 22, 2022

Remember when the Mueller investigation couldn’t come up with anything except Paul Manafort sending poll results to a Ukrainian dude? So the mainstream media had to spin it? They were like “Manafort sent campaign secrets to a person who might be Russian intelligence agent!” LOL — FudgeTosser (@FudgeTosser) August 22, 2022

Remember when Adam Schiff was fooled by a DJ who claimed he had naked pictures of Trump?

Good times.

imagine in the year 2022 after 6 years of trying to find something on Trump and after Mueller had unlimited fed gov resources and zero indictments….

still pushing Trump/Russia collusion TDS is indeed terminal pic.twitter.com/mIqqUy5tV1 — 🍊🐊Nosaj Pepe🐸🇺🇸 (@SuspendedTruth) August 22, 2022

Dude…get a life. Neo-con scumbag — HootahMan (@MarkHodder3) August 22, 2022

Neo-con scumbag.

Seems accurate.

Oopsie.

You are still chasing the Trump Russia thing which has been proven to have been a fake story started by Clinton and yet you call us the conspiracy theorists — Spitzworth (@Spitzworth) August 22, 2022

You’re still doing this? — Anti-Grifter 🇳🇱 (@colossusPhD) August 22, 2022

What else is he gonna do?

Write another moronic piece about dangerous rosaries for The Atantic?

