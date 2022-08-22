Gosh, sounds like peeps on the Left are suddenly worried about ‘dark money’ in politics. It’s sort of like challenging election results, Democrats did it for YEARS, but the moment Republicans even thought about it they were TRAITORS.

Apparently, a conservative group working to flip the House and Senate red in November is SUPER SCARY AND WRONG.

Or something.

$1.6 billion given to dark-money group, "the largest single contribution to a politically focused nonprofit that's ever been made public" https://t.co/9jgKmAbFdU — Curt Devine (@CurtDevine) August 22, 2022

From CNN:

The nonprofit, Marble Freedom Trust, received the contribution in the form of stock and then funneled more than $200 million to other conservative organizations last year, a tax form CNN obtained from the IRS shows. Marble Freedom is led by Leonard Leo, the co-chairman of the conservative Federalist Society, who advised former President Donald Trump on his Supreme Court picks and runs a sprawling network of other right-wing nonprofits that don’t disclose their donors, which are often referred to as dark money groups.

Dude sounds like Soros, but not evil and stuff.

No wonder they’re panicking. CNN is very worried the Right may actually beat the Left at their own game.

Matt Whitlock was good enough to them and their crappy article apart:

Pretty incredible to write this entire piece without the context that the right's dark money efforts are a tiny fraction of the scale of the left. Left wing dark money is so influential that the top expert CNN quoted in this piece .. is a left-wing dark money operative. https://t.co/jLURwJTFsh — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 22, 2022

Tiny fraction.

BUT WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO HAVE THAT SORT OF ADVANTAGE.

It’s treason.

Insurrection?

We can’t keep up with what the lawn flamingos are calling us or accusing us of this week.

This section is phenomenal. Robert Maguire says "we've never seen a group of this magnitude before." Robert Maguire works for CREW – funded by Soros's Open Society Foundation – which has assets estimated at $3.7 BILLION. Did CNN not Google Maguire or his org? pic.twitter.com/QAqrvXyS1z — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 22, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

Also in that section – CNN refers to Arabella Advisors, Soros, and Hansjorg Wyss as "managing several smaller dark money groups." SMALLER? According to the NYT Arabella spent more than a BILLION DOLLARS in the 2020 cycle alone. Again RESEARCH HELPS.https://t.co/dRZ596sZ17 pic.twitter.com/uoU7TRxxs2 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 22, 2022

They don’t care about research because they don’t care about accuracy.

They care about narrative.

And agenda.

And helping Democrats.

This is reporting done by CNN's INVESTIGATIVE UNIT yet somehow they didn't even vet their own sources for the article. More on CREW, the left-wing dark money operation funded by groups that have far more more dark money than the subject of this article.https://t.co/JVAYAlKUX0 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 22, 2022

CNN didn’t vet their own article?! SAY IT AIN’T SO!

***

