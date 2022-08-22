Gosh, sounds like peeps on the Left are suddenly worried about ‘dark money’ in politics. It’s sort of like challenging election results, Democrats did it for YEARS, but the moment Republicans even thought about it they were TRAITORS.

Apparently, a conservative group working to flip the House and Senate red in November is SUPER SCARY AND WRONG.

Or something.

From CNN:

The nonprofit, Marble Freedom Trust, received the contribution in the form of stock and then funneled more than $200 million to other conservative organizations last year, a tax form CNN obtained from the IRS shows.

Marble Freedom is led by Leonard Leo, the co-chairman of the conservative Federalist Society, who advised former President Donald Trump on his Supreme Court picks and runs a sprawling network of other right-wing nonprofits that don’t disclose their donors, which are often referred to as dark money groups.

Dude sounds like Soros, but not evil and stuff.

No wonder they’re panicking. CNN is very worried the Right may actually beat the Left at their own game.

Matt Whitlock was good enough to them and their crappy article apart:

Trending

Tiny fraction.

BUT WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO HAVE THAT SORT OF ADVANTAGE.

It’s treason.

Insurrection?

We can’t keep up with what the lawn flamingos are calling us or accusing us of this week.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

They don’t care about research because they don’t care about accuracy.

They care about narrative.

And agenda.

And helping Democrats.

CNN didn’t vet their own article?! SAY IT AIN’T SO!

***

Related:

Short but (not) SWEET! Ted Cruz has just 2 words for Dr. Fauci after he announces his upcoming exit in December and DAMN

Gotta STING: ‘Trump 93%’ trends as Lefties kick Liz Cheney to the curb in a HUGE WAY now that’s she’s no longer useful to them

REEEE! Lefty RESIST account keeps deleting her anti-Trump/pro-Biden polls every time Biden starts losing (which is a LOT) and BAHAHA

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNdark moneyMatt WhitlockSoros