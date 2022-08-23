Ya’ know, anybody who wants to be an elected official at ANY level of government in this country should have to take and pass a basic civics test. We’re not asking for great scholars in government (we know actual scholars are far too smart to ever get involved with such insanity) BUT a basic understanding of our Bill of Rights would go a long way.

Looking at this from the dopiest of all dopes in the Democratic Party (sorry, AOC, he’s starting to pass you) we can’t help but think California is not sending their best to DC.

C’mon, he should KNOW THIS, right?!

It’s not like separation of church & state is in the Bill of Rights or anything … https://t.co/mB9P0wFO2x — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 22, 2022

How hard do you think DeSantis laughed at this one?

Eric.

There is nothing about the separation of church and state in the Bill of Rights.

*sigh*

He tried to prove he was right by citing the Establishment Clause:

The meltdown happening on the right over this is both predictable and also hilarious. Let’s keep it going shall we… pic.twitter.com/xMY1epTx8O — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 23, 2022

Dude is a walking turnip.

It's not in the Bill of Rights or anything. The First Amendment states that the government cannot establish an official state religion, favor one religion over another, or discriminate based on religion. And the framers stated that our rights came from God. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 22, 2022

He’s never read Jefferson’s letter to the Danbury Baptist. Even if he did, it would still be beyond his ken. — John Regan #RosaryExtremist🇺🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@jregan11) August 22, 2022

Can you point to it? — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) August 22, 2022

Can you please highlight that text for us? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 22, 2022

He tried.

He seems to think the fact government can’t establish a religion proves his point.

It doesn’t.

Seperation of Church and state is not in the Bill of Rights. It's an out of context statement from Jefferson's letter to the Danbury Baptists. From the DoI though: "all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights" — Scottergate (@Scottergate) August 22, 2022

It's NOT. The 1A:

The government could not establish a state-sponsored religion, but neither could it prohibit others from freely practicing their own religion. The 1802 letter was to ease the minds of the Danbury Baptists…that they were protected from GOVERNMENT overreach. — 🍀☘ Tabatha-The Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) August 22, 2022

(It’s actually not but go off) — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) August 22, 2022

Swalwell is full bore cartoon character at this point. — nobody (@metsfan324) August 22, 2022

This is an insult to cartoon characters and it shall not stand!

you are correct. it is not. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 23, 2022

Woof, we thought the TV fart was bad.

