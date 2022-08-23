It seems like only yesterday, that FBI agents raided the home of a former president and tore through the closet of our former First Lady looking for a bunch of documents they claimed were SUPER important. We knew Melania was hiding nuclear codes in her sock drawer.

Knew it!

The story has sort of grown quiet as Trump has talked about releasing the security footage of the raid and has started pushing for the affidavit to be released … almost as if somebody somewhere doesn’t want us finding certain things out about the raid.

Like the fact that the Bidean admin lied about not knowing ABOUT the raid, and they were involved.

Per John Solomon:

Biden White House facilitated DOJ's criminal probe against Trump, scuttled privilege claims: memos | Just The News https://t.co/wpZkYOVXgB — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) August 23, 2022

Biden was involved. Gosh, we’re shocked. OH WAIT, no.

From Just the News:

Long before it professed no prior knowledge of the raid on Donald Trump’s estate, the Biden White House worked directly with the Justice Department and National Archives to instigate the criminal probe into alleged mishandling of documents, allowing the FBI to review evidence retrieved from Mar-a-Lago this spring and eliminating the 45th president’s claims to executive privilege, according to contemporaneous government documents reviewed by Just the News. The memos show then-White House Deputy Counsel Jonathan Su was engaged in conversations with the FBI, DOJ and National Archives as early as April, shortly after 15 boxes of classified and other materials were voluntarily returned to the federal historical agency from Trump’s Florida home.

Lying liars lie.

And wow, Biden lies a lot.

He always has.

John Solomon says his website has obtained correspondence between various parties showing the Biden White House was deeply involved in the "early instigation" of the documents criminal probe — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) August 22, 2022

And then there’s this part:

So let me get this straight. Trump took the normal action of claiming executive privilege over documents. Then Biden took the radical step of retroactively waiving that privilege so the DOJ could snap in place a criminal investigation against his political opponent? Holy cow. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 23, 2022

Isn’t that what they accused Trump of doing with Ukraine? When they impeached him again?

*head spinning*

Oh, add to that even more whistleblowers have come forward about the ‘out of control’ FBI:

More whistleblowers come forward against 'out of control' FBI | Just The News https://t.co/WBebBzBGKO — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) August 23, 2022

And we might FINALLY see some accountability here.

The keyword being might.

Stock up on the popcorn, just in case.

