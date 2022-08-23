Oh, look, another Biden policy that will hurt the middle and lower classes.

Yay Democrats.

For years, they’ve claimed to be the party of the poor, those in need, and yet every policy they’re shoving through does nothing to help the poor and everything to help their wealthy pals in green energy, and oddly enough, Ukraine.

Making a plumber pay for the debt of a lawyer? That’s Biden for ya’.

Here are some facts: Only 37% of Americans have a 4-yr college degree, only 13% have graduate degrees, and a full 56% of student loan debt is held by people who went to grad school. Biden's plan to cancel it would be like taking money from a plumber to pay the debt of a lawyer. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 23, 2022

Yup.

So much for Republicans being the party of the evil rich. Democrats will have officially taken that title if and when Biden does this.

And as @willchamberlain has said for years, let's cancel student debt by seizing the non-taxable endowments of colleges and making them pay for it instead of taxpayers. Problem solved. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 23, 2022

Bingo.

Oh, and let’s get the government out of student loans altogether. Everything got so much more expensive the moment they got involved.

Funny how that works out.

Simply cancelling debt puts a band aid on the actual problem, which is colleges raising their tuitions every year while the government foots the bill, convincing young kids that taking out thousands of dollars in debt is a good idea. Solve the problem by going after the system. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 23, 2022

What he said.

Times a bazillion.

