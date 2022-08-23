Oh, look, another Biden policy that will hurt the middle and lower classes.

Yay Democrats.

For years, they’ve claimed to be the party of the poor, those in need, and yet every policy they’re shoving through does nothing to help the poor and everything to help their wealthy pals in green energy, and oddly enough, Ukraine.

Making a plumber pay for the debt of a lawyer? That’s Biden for ya’.

Trending

Yup.

So much for Republicans being the party of the evil rich. Democrats will have officially taken that title if and when Biden does this.

Bingo.

Oh, and let’s get the government out of student loans altogether. Everything got so much more expensive the moment they got involved.

Funny how that works out.

What he said.

Times a bazillion.

***

Related:

MORE bad news for loser Liz! New poll showing who’d ACTUALLY win if Liz Cheney ran for president as an Independent will PISS her off

‘You don’t frighten us, FBI pig dogs!’ Monty Python footage of FBI raid on Castle Mar-a-Lago funniest damn thing you’ll see today (watch)

And we thought the TV fart was bad! Eric Swalwell’s dunk on DeSantis about ‘separation of church and state’ goes VERY VERY wrong

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidencancelationDemocratsstudent debt