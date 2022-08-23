Since Liz Cheney lost a week ago today (how time flies when you’re having fun) so many people have tried pretending she will be EVEN MORE DANGEROUS out of office and that Trump and any Republican like him BETTER WATCH OUT because she’s going to run for president in 2024 and take them all out!

ARGLE BARGE RAR!

Except yeah, if this poll is in the least bit correct that’s not happening, like at all.

And actually, if she ran she’d take votes from Biden and HELP TRUMP WIN.

That’s gotta piss her off.

2024 Presidential General Election: (R) Donald Trump 40% (+8)

(D) Joe Biden 32%

(I) Liz Cheney 11% YouGov / 1,563 A / 08/18-22https://t.co/Ue26lsTouy pic.twitter.com/nWxbtl5owW — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 23, 2022

Please, Liz, run as an Independent.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

“Liz Cheney is a threat to democracy” tweets incoming 😂 — The Prickly Ambivert (@PricklyAmbivert) August 23, 2022

That would be karma, right?

So Liz would pull Biden supporters?! 😂 — 🇺🇸 Habitual Line Stepper 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) August 23, 2022

Looks like it.

Clearly, Republicans are done with her.

Shocked that Cheney even got 11% — Liz 🦋 🇺🇸 Pray the Rosary 🙏🏻 (@ElizabethSolle2) August 23, 2022

That 11% includes people on the Left honest enough to admit there is no way Biden can run again.

If YouGov is saying that, the margin is probably Trump +18. — Jeff Carson (@JeffCarson1976) August 23, 2022

Fair enough.

Run Liz Run! — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) August 23, 2022

Totally.

She should go for it.

*snicker*

***

