Ok, we’re shocked this is still up.

Then again, maybe we shouldn’t be … it’s Tristan Snell after all.

BREAKING: Trump is representing HIMSELF, with no lawyer at all, in his case against the United States regarding the search of Mar-a-Lago and recovery of government records. The legal term is “pro se” – for himself. He could not find anyone to represent him. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 22, 2022

So … this is wrong.

Trump is not representing himself.

But we suppose with 110k likes ol’ and a bunch of anti-Trump mouthbreathers squeeing with glee over the prospect of Trump being unable to find an attorney, Tristan isn’t going to take it down anytime soon. Remember, he doesn’t care if he’s factually right, it’s more important to sell the narrative.

Screenshot from the federal court online system: pic.twitter.com/B1k1OEbHYU — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 22, 2022

There are attorneys on a motion, though. So what is going on here? Is this a publicity stunt by Trump? Or some kind of administrative snafu? Or did the attorneys file the motion without first appearing / being admitted for the case? This is highly unusual, to say the least. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 22, 2022

This was a mistake that was quickly corrected.

Unlike Tristan’s thread that is still on Twitter.

More on this: — Reading the filing, it does not feel like a lawyer drafted it. The ranting sounds very much like Trump. Did he just get 3 lawyers to put their names on it? — Best case for him: the lawyers are indeed on the case but botched the filing so he appears pro se. Oops. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 23, 2022

So he makes it Trump’s fault? What a hot mess this entire thread is.

Weird take.

Reality?

The pro se thing was a temporary error that was quickly corrected. Trump was always represented by counsel in the case. pic.twitter.com/bK5Tdh85hG — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 23, 2022

What do you know, Trump isn’t representing himself.

There’s also no such thing as filing special paperwork to be an “officer of the court.” This is made up nonsense going around. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 23, 2022

So yeah, Tristan should either correct his thread or delete it.

But he won’t.

Just like the other crazy people who for some reason DESPERATELY need this whole lie to be true.

