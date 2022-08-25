Biden’s White House must have been really desperate to bring out the actual President of the United States, yesterday.
Susan Rice.
Oh, we’re just kidding … sorta.
Still not sure if it’s Rice, Obama, Klain, or Jarrett making the decisions. Suppose it could be all of them.
Nobody spins quite as well as Rice though – remember when she lied about Benghazi on five different talk shows? Lied about unmasking Trump aides? Then got promoted?
It’s good to be a Democrat.
Watch this:
Q: "How much will this cost? How much will Americans have to pay?"
Top Biden advisor Susan Rice: "Well, that remains to be determined." pic.twitter.com/7T6ic9EFOh
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 24, 2022
They don’t want to admit that Americans are going to pay A LOT, in addition to more taxes and more inflation.
Democrats couldn’t do more to prove they hate us all if they tried.
What a hot mess.
Oh look, it's the lady who said Beau Bergdahl served with honor and distinction
— Ultra-MAGA Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) August 24, 2022
Biden had to bring his best liar out so you KNOW it’s not good.
Mouthpiece of the Obama admin. That’s who is running things.
— Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 25, 2022
— LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) August 25, 2022
Accurate.
They don't care.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 24, 2022
It’s all about buying votes on the backs of hardworking Americans.
Did the Press secretary quit?..Why is Susan Rice giving the news?
— MidwestLady_88 (@MidwestLady88) August 24, 2022
Hey look it’s the acting president!!
— David 🇺🇸🍊 nuclear Orange (@DavidTe58841155) August 24, 2022
Or at least his mouthpiece, yup.
I see Susan Rice has crawled out from under her rock.
— President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) August 24, 2022
The fact she had to come out to spin this says so much … and ain’t none of it any good.
