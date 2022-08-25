Biden’s White House must have been really desperate to bring out the actual President of the United States, yesterday.

Susan Rice.

Oh, we’re just kidding … sorta.

Still not sure if it’s Rice, Obama, Klain, or Jarrett making the decisions. Suppose it could be all of them.

Nobody spins quite as well as Rice though – remember when she lied about Benghazi on five different talk shows? Lied about unmasking Trump aides? Then got promoted?

It’s good to be a Democrat.

Watch this:

They don’t want to admit that Americans are going to pay A LOT, in addition to more taxes and more inflation.

Democrats couldn’t do more to prove they hate us all if they tried.

What a hot mess.

Biden had to bring his best liar out so you KNOW it’s not good.

Accurate.

It’s all about buying votes on the backs of hardworking Americans.

Or at least his mouthpiece, yup.

The fact she had to come out to spin this says so much … and ain’t none of it any good.

***

***

