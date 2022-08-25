Biden’s White House must have been really desperate to bring out the actual President of the United States, yesterday.

Susan Rice.

Oh, we’re just kidding … sorta.

Still not sure if it’s Rice, Obama, Klain, or Jarrett making the decisions. Suppose it could be all of them.

Nobody spins quite as well as Rice though – remember when she lied about Benghazi on five different talk shows? Lied about unmasking Trump aides? Then got promoted?

It’s good to be a Democrat.

Watch this:

Q: "How much will this cost? How much will Americans have to pay?" Top Biden advisor Susan Rice: "Well, that remains to be determined." pic.twitter.com/7T6ic9EFOh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 24, 2022

They don’t want to admit that Americans are going to pay A LOT, in addition to more taxes and more inflation.

Democrats couldn’t do more to prove they hate us all if they tried.

What a hot mess.

Oh look, it's the lady who said Beau Bergdahl served with honor and distinction — Ultra-MAGA Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) August 24, 2022

Biden had to bring his best liar out so you KNOW it’s not good.

Mouthpiece of the Obama admin. That’s who is running things. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 25, 2022

Accurate.

They don't care. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 24, 2022

It’s all about buying votes on the backs of hardworking Americans.

Did the Press secretary quit?..Why is Susan Rice giving the news? — MidwestLady_88 (@MidwestLady88) August 24, 2022

Hey look it’s the acting president!! — David 🇺🇸🍊 nuclear Orange (@DavidTe58841155) August 24, 2022

Or at least his mouthpiece, yup.

I see Susan Rice has crawled out from under her rock. — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) August 24, 2022

The fact she had to come out to spin this says so much … and ain’t none of it any good.

***

***

