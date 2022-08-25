Gosh, this poll seems sort of important.

It proves just how much control traditional and social media had over the election, and the steps they took to protect Joe Biden by hiding the story of his degenerate son’s laptop. Let us rephrase that, they didn’t just ‘hide it’, they all but debunked it, calling it Russian disinformation. Hell, the New York Post couldn’t post to their Twitter account over it. And who could forget the intelligence peeps who signed a letter claiming it was all a lie?

They knew then what this poll says NOW:

NEW POLL: 79 percent of Americans say that President Trump likely would have Won Re-election if voters had known the truth about Hunter Biden’s laptop TIPP Insights / 1,335 Adultshttps://t.co/5SXHgJdrbL pic.twitter.com/mMfb6ink4Q — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 25, 2022

79%.

Enough to sway an election.

If we needed even more proof that 2020 was ‘fortified’ we just got it.

What a crock of CRAP.

Ya think? — David Cross (@GAballots) August 25, 2022

It's sad that people on both sides of the aisle can't admitbhow wrong this was. And that same media will sit there and tell you what they think is "a danger to our democracy" unreal. — Michael R Page (@Defi_freedom) August 25, 2022

Which is exactly why they censored the story. — JerseyJoeF. (@JoeF62) August 25, 2022

Yup.

They knew it was bad and so it became their very favorite of go-to’s … Russian disinformation.

"They knew that" …..

Hence the great censoring — SAMIAM (@SAMIAM24429015) August 25, 2022

Forget Hunter….if they had k own the truth about @POTUS

Had Biden not been allowed to tell the LIES about Trump and have the media re-report it 24/7. Election interference is real.

& then there is Hunter. — Tari (@Tarpie55) August 25, 2022

And now we get to watch this dumpster fire of a presidency destroy the country.

Yay media.

***

Related:

‘F**k you, Dr. Fauci!’ Megyn Kelly goes scorched EARTH on Fauci for acting like he can ignore Congressional investigations (watch)

WAAANH! Christina Pushaw triggers #NeverTrump SCOLD David French for mocking his finger-wagging at DeSantis calling Fauci an ‘elf’

THIS –> Brit Hume shares brutal thread from former Obama adviser actually tearing Biden a NEW ONE over his student debt ‘handout’

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!