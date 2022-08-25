Gosh, this poll seems sort of important.

It proves just how much control traditional and social media had over the election, and the steps they took to protect Joe Biden by hiding the story of his degenerate son’s laptop. Let us rephrase that, they didn’t just ‘hide it’, they all but debunked it, calling it Russian disinformation. Hell, the New York Post couldn’t post to their Twitter account over it. And who could forget the intelligence peeps who signed a letter claiming it was all a lie?

They knew then what this poll says NOW:

79%.

Enough to sway an election.

If we needed even more proof that 2020 was ‘fortified’ we just got it.

What a crock of CRAP.

Yup.

They knew it was bad and so it became their very favorite of go-to’s … Russian disinformation.

And now we get to watch this dumpster fire of a presidency destroy the country.

Yay media.

***

***

