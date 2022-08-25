Full transparency, this editor wasn’t able to actually sit through a single episode of She-Hulk so ultimately we’re relying on everyone else who took one for the team and watched this preachy, bizarre attempt at destroying another Marvel franchise.

Stop trying to make these characters WOKE, Disney.

Seriously.

Mark Ruffalo thinks people who don’t like She-Hulk are just being racist and sexist or something.

Don’t look at us, we didn’t tweet this nonsense:

“The rise in bad-faith IMDb reviews, particularly for projects led by women and/or BIPOC, threatens to render the site’s scores meaningless if the problem is not addressed.”https://t.co/mNm4YPn5Sr — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 24, 2022

Renders the site’s scores meaningless?

Or, you know, maybe they should listen since it’s their FANS who are tired of being preached at?

The rise in bad-faith adaptations of beloved characters and stories, particularly for projects led by identity politics, threatens to render Hollywood meaningless if the problem is not addressed. https://t.co/7wtOnoipJ3 — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) August 25, 2022

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

Maybe the show is just preachy crap. — Jack Cochran (@TheJackCochran) August 25, 2022

Maybe.

Ooh ooh… got an idea! Stop making crap woke entertainment nobody wants to watch and the problem will fix itself. 👍 pic.twitter.com/r7FJYOOdqe — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) August 25, 2022

#StunningAndBrave We award you 7 virtue points. — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) August 25, 2022

Oooh, a whole seven!

Censoring user reviews would render user reviews meaningless. Celebrities should be seen and not heard. — King of Zeroes ⑨ (@KevinDahmer) August 25, 2022

Criticism and preference is misogyny. Got it. — Spielberg's Glasses (@SpielbergSpecs) August 24, 2022

It's just a bad show, Mark. — studio – walters (@studio_walters) August 25, 2022

And that’s what we’re hearing.

People who don’t like the show aren’t racists or misogynists … they just don’t like it.

