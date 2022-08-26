You know the face you make when you’re waiting in line at the gas station (thanks Biden) and the person in front of you can’t figure out how to use the very complicated gas pump because apparently, they’ve never pumped gas before?

Yup, we just made that face.

Just wait, when you see this you’ll make a similar face – trust us.

Watch.

Frolicking in the rain is now racist pic.twitter.com/L6nq3RxkJ2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 26, 2022

Frolicking in the rain is racist. K.

This is so damn confusing.

And wow, she really thinks those nails are powerful.

Heh.

I am so confused — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) August 26, 2022

Shew! Thank goodness we’re not the only ones who are confused.

Same. I had to watch it 7 times and I’m still confused 😐 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 26, 2022

Why is she so mad at Drew Barrymore — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) August 26, 2022

She frolicked in the rain.

The nerve.

I'm not a great fan of Barrymore, but I don't hate her. I don't understand why this clip is controversial. I guess I should be thankful that TikTok wasn't a thing when I used to play in the rain with my kids. — Comfortdoll (@Comfortdoll62) August 26, 2022

I'm so utterly confused. Somebody, please explain to the connection between frolicking in the rain and black people? Are there historical atrocities committed against black people by a white person(s) frolicking in the rain? My questions are genuine. — Shukri Abdirahman (@ShuForCongress) August 26, 2022

Right? Is there some strange new history about white people using rain to do racist stuff? The way things are going with revisionist history like the 1619 Project, we wouldn’t be surprised.

What the heck? What boundaries have black creators on TikTok set for everyone? Filming joy at frolicking in the rain and posting it to TikTok is rude to black people??? — GAGirl1967 life wins! God bless America!🇺🇸 (@Tamzilla_52) August 26, 2022

So I see how it is, if you’re not black you can’t video yourself frolicking in the rain and post it to TikTok because of black creator boundaries or some nonsense. pic.twitter.com/ittDhGuy0q — GAGirl1967 life wins! God bless America!🇺🇸 (@Tamzilla_52) August 26, 2022

Since when does anyone own the rain? Let alone FROLICKING in it?

I keep telling y’all! Critical Race Theory is coming after everything with regard to how you live your life—everything! This is especially true if you’re white. And remember: in Critical Race Theory, if you’re not black you’re white. 🤡 https://t.co/1GTRcx5vvb — Darrell B. Harrison (@D_B_Harrison) August 26, 2022

And racist.

Drew Barrymore making TikToks in the rain… pic.twitter.com/Kq7lkFfTh4 — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) August 26, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

So POC have set “boundaries” for joy on TikTok? Did I hear that right? Good grief the faux victimhood Olympics have reached peak season! — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) August 26, 2022

I’m so wildly confused — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) August 26, 2022

Prior to this, Drew Barrymore hid everyone’s umbrella from the local poetry slam — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) August 26, 2022

We KNEW it!

Liberals are such idiots. (And they take themselves way too seriously.) — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) August 26, 2022

And that’s really what this is about.

Stupid people taking themselves way too seriously.

How dare she enjoy life for a moment without permission from BLM. — Joe Glassman (@GlassmanJoe) August 26, 2022

Super racist and stuff.

***

