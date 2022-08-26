So yeah, Mark Zuckerberg just admitted the FBI requested that Facebook censor the Hunter Biden laptop story.

In case you missed it.

Can’t even make this up …

Watch:

BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan that Facebook algorithmically censored the Hunter Biden laptop story for 7 days based on a general request from the FBI to restrict election misinformation. pic.twitter.com/llTA7IqGa1 — Minds💡 (@minds) August 25, 2022

This seems like a big deal, right?

Like, HOLY CRAP, a government agency worked against the sitting president during an election to protect another candidate. That should be illegal or something, yes? At least grossly unethical? Hey, we’re certainly not experts here but this sounds REALLY REALLY REALLY bad you guys.

The Meta Newsroom must have thought it sounded bad as well because they were quick to jump on and try to do some damage control.

None of this is new. Mark testified before the Senate nearly two years ago that in the lead up to the 2020 election, the FBI warned about the threat of foreign hack and leak operations: https://t.co/bcRTgSe44L — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) August 26, 2022

Except this IS new.

Mark said the quiet part out loud.

He didn’t admit Facebook censored a specific story to help Joe Biden at the specific request of the FBI two years ago. Saying the FBI warned Facebook and admitting they requested a story be censored are two very different things.

We took that seriously, and as Mark said when he testified, we didn't block the New York Post story, we temporarily reduced its distribution to give fact-checking partners time to review it. — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) August 26, 2022

They blocked it for a week.

Oh, and we know all about their ‘fact-checkers’.

This is so damn damning.

Consistent with our policy, after 7 days, we lifted the demotion because it wasn’t rated false by independent fact-checkers. https://t.co/X4C1XP1hR1 — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) August 26, 2022

They lifted it AFTER it couldn’t hurt Joe Biden.

Fixed it for them.

Except, by your own admission, your “fact checkers” only offer opinions. “We only censored a little bit” isn’t the defense you think it is. — Ultra Nuclear Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶☢️ (@shoveitjack) August 26, 2022

It was a story from the NY Post, not a blog. You're full of it. — Mr. Fusion (@patrusselljr) August 26, 2022

Full of it is putting it nicely.

Running cover isn’t going to help you. You may be shielded by the fbi and criminal accountability. But in the public view you have lost any shred of credibility and trust… what little was left of it anyway. — 🌐 𝔹ᴀʀ ℍᴀ 🪙 (@122BarH) August 26, 2022

We’re not entirely sure how much credibility and trust they had left at this point and really, Zuckerberg’s admission just gave most people vindication in what they already knew anyway.

The government requested that you sensor people's freedom of speech. You did it. The government requesting that you stifle freedom of speech fir Americans is a violation of the first amendment. If they hadn't asked, this would just be wrong. The request made it a crime. — Trying to be discerning (@JagoDragon1) August 26, 2022

You are right it's not new. It was known at the time. However, the last time the discussion was had with any detail, there was the curtain of "it's disinformation" to hide behind. It could still be 'potentially' justified. Look the FBI said it was Russian Disinformation. — CoffeeGrandma (@ColoCoffeeLover) August 26, 2022

Warning and then acting upon that warning as if it were fact are the problem here. Seems like you guys are playing “hot potato” with the blame game here. — MoonBabe2478 (@MoonBabe2478) August 26, 2022

And the FBI was lying. — DeFi or Die (@haiwee96) August 26, 2022

You suppressed a true newsstory — Jonny B Goode 🇺🇲👽🚀🐶 (@papiflorida) August 26, 2022

To protect a presidential candidate and possibly even sway an election.

Believe it or not you don't actually have to do the FBIs bidding, or any other damn part of the federal government — astroglide (@Astroglide13) August 26, 2022

So in essence …

The FBI interfered in the election and put the people who protested it on Jan 6 in prison. — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) August 26, 2022

There it is.

***

