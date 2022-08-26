The one thing we’ve noticed over time is the people who want the gimmes are never pleased with the gimmes they get. They always want MORE. Take, for example, Biden canceling $10k in student debt for people who qualify …

According to Nina Turner, that’s RACISM.

No, really.

Canceling $10,000 in student debt when the average white borrower is $12,000 in debt, while Black women hold on average over $52,000 isn’t just unacceptable, it’s structural racism. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) August 23, 2022

Nina calls taxpayers footing the bill for $10k of student debt PER PERSON structural racism. Alrighty then.

Enter Jennifer Oliver O’Connell …

This Black woman has less student loan debt than her white friend who went to the same school and graduated from the same degree program. Tell me again about structural racism? — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) August 23, 2022

Gosh, that doesn’t sound like structural racism to us, Nina.

Anecdotal evidence doesn’t outweigh tangible data. Happy that you ended up in that position, but you should’ve graduated with better critical thinking skills than believing your experience outweighs the systemic evidence. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) August 23, 2022

Anecdotal evidence? Huh?

You know what, we’re not even going to bother.

the problem here is you're just making up stats.

Even if it was true (it's not) THEY took out those loans THEY need to pay them back

period — Little Al Panzella (@littleal54) August 23, 2022

Nobody will be forced to accept the money, Nina. — 🇺🇦💉💉💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 23, 2022

When all else fails in your argument, resort to the race card… — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) August 23, 2022

Race card.

Trump card.

Insurrection card.

They’ve always got another ‘card up their sleeves.’

See what we did there? No? They can’t all be winners, folks. Sheesh.

And there it is, I was wondering how long it would take the racist to scream about the loan scam being racist — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) August 23, 2022

Why not take the money from university endowments? — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) August 24, 2022

She made the list!

Wonder if that’s structural racism as well?

Hrm.

