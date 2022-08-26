The one thing we’ve noticed over time is the people who want the gimmes are never pleased with the gimmes they get. They always want MORE. Take, for example, Biden canceling $10k in student debt for people who qualify …

According to Nina Turner, that’s RACISM.

No, really.

Nina calls taxpayers footing the bill for $10k of student debt PER PERSON structural racism. Alrighty then.

Enter Jennifer Oliver O’Connell …

Gosh, that doesn’t sound like structural racism to us, Nina.

Anecdotal evidence? Huh?

You know what, we’re not even going to bother.

Race card.

Trump card.

Insurrection card.

They’ve always got another ‘card up their sleeves.’

See what we did there? No? They can’t all be winners, folks. Sheesh.

She made the list!

Wonder if that’s structural racism as well?

Hrm.

***

***

