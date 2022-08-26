Speechless over this one. Truly.

Since Biden took over nearly 20 months ago now (it feels like 20 years), we’ve been told over and over and over again how much better off we’ll all be if we just switch over to Electric Vehicles. We won’t just be saving our planet, but those evil oil companies won’t be able to rob us blind anymore.

It’s a win-win, right Pete Buttigieg?!

Except that’s horse crap …

Bet that Chevy Volt sounded like a good idea at first. pic.twitter.com/q57U0gZowU — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) August 25, 2022

This can’t be real, right?

RIGHT?!

For a single battery?! Ummm HELLO, that’s expensive.

Seriously.

And for anyone questioning the authenticity of this quote.https://t.co/msejgcrIZd — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) August 25, 2022

Welp, guess it is real.

This makes the Biden admin look like even bigger a-holes for shrugging their shoulders and telling people to just buy an electric vehicle if they can’t afford gas.

Privileged, elitist, butt-sniffers.

You can just buy a whole Chevy Bolt for that now and get a new 8-year/100,000 mile battery warranty. Cars will be like cellphones: battery dies, get a new one. Automakers have vowed to go all electric, states like CA are requiring it. — colovion (@Colovion) August 26, 2022

Why even bother replacing a battery?

Seems like a lot of waste, though.

GOING GREEN Y’ALL!

Where do you charge? And you guys never add in if you charge at home. Our closest big city just got 3 new GAS STATIONS with 0 charge stations. — MrsPinky🇺🇸 Nicole Pinkston|Author (@MRSpinkston85) August 26, 2022

Do you think these idiots realize that you can buy a brand new car for around the same price? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 26, 2022

At those prices, $1,200 Labor can be tacked on as an afterthought. — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) August 25, 2022

Taxes were higher than the labor. — PogueMahone63 (@PMahone63) August 26, 2022

Sounds like a Democrat’s utopia.

Heh.

Odo only reading 70k?? This can't be real… or it better be a lemon. — .•° { redacted } °•. (@MisanthropFree) August 26, 2022

Good point.

It only lasted 70k miles.

Can’t you just feel Mother Earth already healing?!

***

***

