Gina Carano is officially un-eff-with-able.

Try as they might, our pals on the loving, tolerant, kind Left haven’t been able to cancel the actress who won’t be told what to think, what to believe, and how to speak/tweet. We know, they’re not used to anyone really standing up to them (and when they do, they will stop at nothing to destroy them, see Trump) but no matter what they do, even trending her on Twitter with all sorts of hate over her part in ‘My Son Hunter’, Gina wins.

For example, as hateful haters on the Left made her name trend last night, she tweeted this:

This is like the most elegant, perfect, and powerful middle finger … maybe ever.

Take a seat, haters. You have no power here.

You definitely have your head on straight, ma’am. — 🌵2022 Coach Crash (@Coach_Crash) August 28, 2022

And that’s rare in ‘Hollywood’.

That is a fact Lady — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) August 28, 2022

Amen sister — 🍊Ultra MAGA Jon B🍊 (@JonJonbako) August 28, 2022

You are an inspiration! Keep up the good fight Gina! — Tony Lewis (@Tpl193Lewis) August 28, 2022

You know things are crazy when someone being themselves, standing up for their beliefs, and saying what they want is somehow shocking or heroic.

But sadly, in this seemingly liberal-controlled industry, it is.

We need more Gina, less Rob Reiner.

