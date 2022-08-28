This FBI raid just looks worse and worse.

It’s gone from TOP SECRET NUCLEAR DOCUMENTS to umm, we’re not sure what he had but it’s super duper bad so even though we waited 18 months to go in they were clearly really important for us to go in, and get.

Honestly, if they really had something (anything), this would be a much bigger story. As it is, we’re really only seeing right-leaning media cover it, and when they do, it’s only to point out issues and oddities.

Like this thread of reporting from Paul Sperry, who Twitter suspended:

More from Paul Sperry as the story develops … pic.twitter.com/54IvZUV0MJ — RCInvestigations (@RCInvestigates) August 27, 2022

No obstruction header … what?

This is nutty.

Keep going.

So the DOJ ordered Trump to keep those same docs in that same room which could potentially make them unsafe.

What now?

Anyone else think this sounds fishy?

Were they setting him up?

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

There were marked FISA.

AYFKMRN?!

Could this have been one big fishing raid in the guise of getting Presidential Paper? Aren’t some of the papers covered under lawyer/client privilege, or could be due to all the unproven allegations he faced since the escalator? — KA Todd (@KA_Todd19) August 28, 2022

Nothing in the search warrant affidavit provides probable cause to believe Trump violated any of the listed statutes. — MalinformationSuperSpreader ⚖ (@TruthDespiteMSM) August 28, 2022

None of this makes any actual sense.

***

