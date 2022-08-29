People are really ticked off at Maggie Haberman … for telling the whole story about what is happening with Trump and his legal team. And oh, don’t get us wrong, it’s not as if she’s defending Trump or even saying anything all that positive about the case, she’s just reporting on EVERYTHING and we know our pals on the Left can’t even deal with that.

If it’s not THE WALLS ARE CAVING IN, they won’t have it.

Here’s her thread.

See what we mean?

This is actual reporting.

And it ticked people off.

Think about that for a minute.

Trending

Ok, so they did tell Trump to keep the documents in that room.

Which is pretty freakin’ weird. If they were such a big deal, why not just get them back?

So why would this tick someone off?

Never mind, it’s just uber-toad and fired, disgraced FBI agent, Peter Strzok:

He so badly wants Trump to go down.

Of course, he always did, and he was willing to lose his job over his bizarre hatred.

And speaking of bizarre hatred:

Stay mad, Pete.

Cernovich corrected him:

Reeee!

Let’s not pretend Peter would know a fact if one fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

As you can imagine, this didn’t go so hot for Strzok:

He will always be the disgraced FBI agent fired for tweeting hate about the sitting president.

Facts.

***

Related:

EPIC thread-letter to a small cabinetmaker from ‘your government’ is hands-DOWN the best (most infuriating) thing you’ll read today

Don’t wanna say the DOJ set Trump up BUUUT … Thread of FBI affidavit ‘oddities’ pretty damn DAMNING (FISA docs?!)

So. Much. THIS –> Gina Carano perfectly and powerfully extends her middle finger to haters making her trend on Twitter

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cernovichmaggie habermanPeter StrzokTrump