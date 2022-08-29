People are really ticked off at Maggie Haberman … for telling the whole story about what is happening with Trump and his legal team. And oh, don’t get us wrong, it’s not as if she’s defending Trump or even saying anything all that positive about the case, she’s just reporting on EVERYTHING and we know our pals on the Left can’t even deal with that.

If it’s not THE WALLS ARE CAVING IN, they won’t have it.

Here’s her thread.

The unsealed portions of the Trump search warrant affidavit underscored the degree to which Trump's lawyers have been unable to fend off so far the ongoing effort by the DOJ to press ahead with an investigation https://t.co/Xem0m6rwb0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 28, 2022

The Trump team and DOJ are speaking fundamentally different languages. To wit, a message sent by Trump through an intermediary to Garland about taking down "the heat" left senior DOJ leadership befuddled https://t.co/Xem0m6rwb0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 29, 2022

See what we mean?

This is actual reporting.

And it ticked people off.

Think about that for a minute.

In another example, the Trump team has conveyed that they quickly complied with a request to put a stronger lock on the door to a basement storage area. But the letter from DOJ says nothing about a lock and reads much more like a warning than a request. https://t.co/Xem0m6rwb0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 29, 2022

The classified documents taken from the White House “have not been handled in an appropriate manner or stored in an appropriate location,” the letter read. “Accordingly,we ask that the room at Mar-a-Lago where the documents had been stored be secured and that all of the boxes…" — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 29, 2022

"…that were moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago (along with any other items in that room) be preserved in that room in their current condition until further notice.” https://t.co/Xem0m6rwb0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 29, 2022

Ok, so they did tell Trump to keep the documents in that room.

Which is pretty freakin’ weird. If they were such a big deal, why not just get them back?

During the Aug. 8 search, the F.B.I. found additional documents in that area and also on the floor of a closet in Mr. Trump’s office, people briefed on the matter said. https://t.co/Xem0m6rwb0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 29, 2022

So why would this tick someone off?

Never mind, it’s just uber-toad and fired, disgraced FBI agent, Peter Strzok:

Stop it. This is wrong. The unsealed portions of the Trump SW underscore the unprecedented degree the govt repeatedly tried to accommodate the lawless behavior of Trump, extending him courtesies no one else has ever enjoyed. Reluctantly, DOJ had no choice but to investigate. https://t.co/aWhoJqZ2xx — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) August 29, 2022

He so badly wants Trump to go down.

Of course, he always did, and he was willing to lose his job over his bizarre hatred.

And speaking of bizarre hatred:

“Russia hoax”? The one that resulted in convictions of Trump’s national security advisor, campaign manager, deputy campaign manager, foreign policy advisor, political fixer, personal attorney, and indictments of more than a dozen Russian hackers? 🤦🏻‍♂️ Btw, great choice @cbsnews https://t.co/gkE9QJFNSm — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) August 28, 2022

Stay mad, Pete.

Cernovich corrected him:

The only conviction resulting from FISA related matters was when a high level FBI lawyer pled guilty to fabricating evidence in a warrant application. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 28, 2022

Reeee!

It’s absolutely true. Mueller went through everyone’s life with a fine tooth comb. No Russia stuff. Michael Cohen was caught for tax evasion in the medallion scam. Manafort was tax issue. Kevin Clinesmith, your FBI colleague, fabricated evidence in a FISA warrant. Facts. https://t.co/NgM9r759LT — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 28, 2022

It’s absolutely false. Trump’s DNI declassified conversations with the Russians that his national security advisor plead guilty (twice) to making false statements about. While pardoned, he is – and forever will be – a convicted felon. Facts. https://t.co/dEkkmtJ71y https://t.co/uEjBOkQLf0 — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) August 28, 2022

Let’s not pretend Peter would know a fact if one fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

As you can imagine, this didn’t go so hot for Strzok:

Remember when you were removed from the muller investigation for having a strong bias against trump? Also remember when you started the fake trump/Russia investigation as an insurance policy? — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) August 28, 2022

Do you also remember having your phone wiped to destroy evidence of your illegal collusion and spying activities? — Biden the Election Stealer (@morrismd1918) August 29, 2022

Everything out of this traitor's mouth is a lie, all his tweets are lies, including the punctuation. — Stephen Sterns (@SHSterns) August 28, 2022

He will always be the disgraced FBI agent fired for tweeting hate about the sitting president.

Facts.

***

Related:

EPIC thread-letter to a small cabinetmaker from ‘your government’ is hands-DOWN the best (most infuriating) thing you’ll read today

Don’t wanna say the DOJ set Trump up BUUUT … Thread of FBI affidavit ‘oddities’ pretty damn DAMNING (FISA docs?!)

So. Much. THIS –> Gina Carano perfectly and powerfully extends her middle finger to haters making her trend on Twitter

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!