Pssst … GOP, here’s your agenda. Seriously. Learn it. Know it. Live it.

For a while, it seemed as if the GOP could just sit back and let the Democrats nuke themselves because HOLY CRAP they were shiznitting the bed, and while they’re still not doing great, it’s going to take more for Republicans to have their ‘red wave’ in November than just pointing at Biden.

Don’t get us wrong, Biden is an uber-douche disaster of epic proportions BUT it’s not enough to flip both the House and the Senate, especially as he keeps handing out freebies (that will likely get overturned after the midterms) and smearing half of this country as fasicst.

Send this to your GOP candidates, folks. Seriously.

I'll give Alex an answer to what *my* American Agenda 2022 would be.

GP Nuclear power and necessary grid upgrades/rebuilds. Solves climate change as it's zero carbon, puts blue collar people to work for a decade or more. 2/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

GP Simplified tax code where more people pay less. Rich pay as much or more. 3/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

SAY THIS AGAIN FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK.

Simplify.

The.

Tax.

Code.

It should fit on a damn postcard, like Ted Cruz said way back when.

GP Banning federal education dollars (which shouldn't exist in the first place) from being spent in any state where any district is unionized. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

Just got a little tingle down our leg.

Heh.

GP Ban federal direct or guaranteed lending to students and educational institutions. 5/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

In other words, stop predatory lending.

Amen.

GP Make student loan debt 50% dischargeable in bankruptcy. Restructure remaining half to be principal only, 0% interest, amortized over 15 years. 6/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

You know, ACTUAL student debt relief.

Crazy talk.

GP All existing student loan debt held by the federal government must be sold to the private sector within two years. This prevents more "cancel student debt" horseshit. If feds want to do it, feds would have to pay private holders 100% of amount owed to do so. 7/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

Admit it, you’ve got a little tingle down your leg too.

GP Our foreign policy is "we will take you at your word and respond accordingly." Tell us "death to the US, death to Israel," our policy will be hot, steaming death from above for your entire nation. 8/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

The tingle has turned into full-blown goosebumps.

YES YES YES.

El oh el.

GP The United States will not deploy troops anywhere without a declaration of war by Congress. Repeal the AUMF. Repeal the War Powers Act. No more UN "peacekeeping" jaunts because f*ck the UN. 9/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

Psh, he had us at Repeal the War Power Act … eff the UN is just icing on the cake.

GP Reduce spending radically. This will mean reforming Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Means test the former two. 10/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

Really look at these programs and make sure people aren’t being treated as numbers … it will save us money and improve their lives. True story.

GP Engage with the welfare recipient community to find out what works, what doesn't work, and what they think will work. Act on that, not on your pet programs. 11/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

YAAAAAS.

GP Declare a national security emergency and use the powers granted to the executive to move entire agencies and departments out of the DC metro area and set them up around the country. No one's heard, "don't put all your eggs in one basket?" Because that's what DC is now. 12/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

*lights a cig*

GP Push hard to reform our First Amendment defamation protections for the media. Still get *some* protection, but not the current deferential standard where if a public figure can't prove malice, media wins. 13/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

Teach the media a lesson.

We love that.

GP Make clear Congress has occupied the field on environmental regulation, particularly CAFE standards. Get California out of the business of setting vehicle emissions, other emissions, water use, etc. rules for the country because of its size. 14/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

As a Virginian yes, get California out of EVERYTHING.

GP Refuse to apologize for America acting in its own interest, even when it may piss off the media, our allies, etc. Because government doesn't work for those people. It works for us. 15/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

*fist-pump*

GP Constitutional amendment to put in a mandatory retirement age of 75 for all federal employees including judges. No senior status for judges. Age limit is 70 for Congress and executive. You can run if you're not yet 70 but must retire on your 72nd birthday. 16/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

Term limits for the win!

GP Reform immigration so we're taking more immigrants we want/need and their *immediate* families. Secure the border and deport illegals wherever they may be encountered before doing the former. 17/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

You know, like other countries but STILL more lenient.

GP Push for "science based" abortion laws, not outright bans. 12-15 weeks plus the usual exceptions (NOT mental health of mother) is in line with Europe and would put Democrats back on their heels. Reduce availability as science gets better at saving preemies. 18/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

Reduce availability as science gets better at saving preemies.

Yes.

GP Allow challenges to new statues and/or government practices, regs, etc. as facially unconstitutional to be brought by any US citizen. Keep courts busy and the government honest. 19/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

*lights another cig*

GP Take away the Fed's employment mandate. Let Congress deal with that. Force the Fed to focus solely on inflation. Ban the Fed from using monetary policy to push social agendas. Make it a federal felony to do so. 20/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

STOP STOP WE CAN’T TAKE MUCH MORE.

GP There's a lot more. There's much I've missed. But this is a start. n/n — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 29, 2022

And it’s WAY more than the GOP is putting out there.

Just sayin’.

***

***

