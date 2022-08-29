Pssst … GOP, here’s your agenda. Seriously. Learn it. Know it. Live it.

For a while, it seemed as if the GOP could just sit back and let the Democrats nuke themselves because HOLY CRAP they were shiznitting the bed, and while they’re still not doing great, it’s going to take more for Republicans to have their ‘red wave’ in November than just pointing at Biden.

Don’t get us wrong, Biden is an uber-douche disaster of epic proportions BUT it’s not enough to flip both the House and the Senate, especially as he keeps handing out freebies (that will likely get overturned after the midterms) and smearing half of this country as fasicst.

Send this to your GOP candidates, folks. Seriously.

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

SAY THIS AGAIN FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK.

Simplify.

The.

Tax.

Code.

It should fit on a damn postcard, like Ted Cruz said way back when.

Just got a little tingle down our leg.

Heh.

In other words, stop predatory lending.

Amen.

Trending

You know, ACTUAL student debt relief.

Crazy talk.

Admit it, you’ve got a little tingle down your leg too.

The tingle has turned into full-blown goosebumps.

YES YES YES.

El oh el.

Psh, he had us at Repeal the War Power Act … eff the UN is just icing on the cake.

Really look at these programs and make sure people aren’t being treated as numbers … it will save us money and improve their lives. True story.

YAAAAAS.

*lights a cig*

Teach the media a lesson.

We love that.

As a Virginian yes, get California out of EVERYTHING.

*fist-pump*

Term limits for the win!

You know, like other countries but STILL more lenient.

Reduce availability as science gets better at saving preemies.

Yes.

*lights another cig*

STOP STOP WE CAN’T TAKE MUCH MORE.

And it’s WAY more than the GOP is putting out there.

Just sayin’.

***

Related:

Peter Strzok’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very BAD existence continues as he’s triggered by both Maggie Haberman AND Cernovich over Trump

EPIC thread-letter to a small cabinetmaker from ‘your government’ is hands-DOWN the best (most infuriating) thing you’ll read today

Don’t wanna say the DOJ set Trump up BUUUT … Thread of FBI affidavit ‘oddities’ pretty damn DAMNING (FISA docs?!)

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2022 midtermsagendaGOPGorgomons