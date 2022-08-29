Bernie Sanders staffer Warren Gunnels was trying to dunk on Boomers who are understandably pissed off about having to foot the bill for student debt they didn’t take on. Truth be told, GenX isn’t exactly thrilled about it either BUT he was rolling here so …
Average Weekly Wages
1973: $873
2022: $813
Median Home
1973: $30,200
2022: $433,100
Monthly Rent
1973: $108
2022: $2,002
Tuition and Fees at University of California
1973: $150
2022: $13,104
Boomer: But why can't the slackers pay for college & pay off their loans like we did?
— Warren Gunnels (@GunnelsWarren) August 27, 2022
Garsh! That sounds awful.
Except his math is … off.
Even Twitter corrected him.
Heh.
Oops.
Gotta adjust for inflation all around to make an accurate comparison.
Womp-womp.
He got very fussy with being corrected.
OK, Dude, here are the damn receipts:
Weekly Wages:https://t.co/iLijoGs6Kw
Median Home Price:https://t.co/tQ3n3l8wEt
Monthly Rent
1973: https://t.co/F4y21IEG9e
2022: https://t.co/EO120fulR9
UC Tuition and Fees:
2022: https://t.co/MHZqndejaF
1973: https://t.co/MHZqndejaF
— Warren Gunnels (@GunnelsWarren) August 27, 2022
The DAMN receipts.
Temper temper.
Some have asked what happens when wages & prices are both adjusted for inflation? Here you go:
Real Minimum Wage
1973: $10.70
2022: $7.25
Real Median Home Price
1973: $201,976
2022: $433,100
Real Tuition & Fees at University of California
1973: $1,043
2022: $13,104 & rising…
— Warren Gunnels (@GunnelsWarren) August 28, 2022
We’re starting to understand why he works for Bernie.
FYI this isn’t correct.
— max (@MaxNordau) August 28, 2022
Someone is sensitive.
Didn't even say it impolitely. This is who Bernie Sanders has advising him. pic.twitter.com/vGVHGvpNe4
— max (@MaxNordau) August 28, 2022
Poor fella.
You used inflation adjusted dollars for wages and unadjusted for all costs. This is a complete waste of time. What is the purpose of this blatant dishonesty? Oh wait, you are a staff director for @BernieSanders – that explains it.
— Bill Abely (@Bill_Abely) August 28, 2022
Is the average low because half these mofo’s don’t work? No one buys this math
— Da Bears (@Northsiders1985) August 29, 2022
Average weekly wage in 1973 was not $873, ok. It was like $100. He adjusted the nominal wage up for inflation but didn’t adjust any other prices.
— Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) August 28, 2022
His point about Boomers wouldn’t work if he didn’t …
MATH IS HARD, MAN.
minimum wage in 1973 was $1.60
You are way off.
The reason tuition is ridiculously expensive is because of the Fed. govt. involvement.
— Georgia B Dollman (@gbdollman) August 28, 2022
This is true, college didn’t get crazy expensive until the government got involved.
Which is pretty consistent with any and all things government-related.
***
***
