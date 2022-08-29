Bernie Sanders staffer Warren Gunnels was trying to dunk on Boomers who are understandably pissed off about having to foot the bill for student debt they didn’t take on. Truth be told, GenX isn’t exactly thrilled about it either BUT he was rolling here so …

Average Weekly Wages

1973: $873

2022: $813 Median Home

1973: $30,200

2022: $433,100 Monthly Rent

1973: $108

2022: $2,002 Tuition and Fees at University of California

1973: $150

2022: $13,104 Boomer: But why can't the slackers pay for college & pay off their loans like we did? — Warren Gunnels (@GunnelsWarren) August 27, 2022

Garsh! That sounds awful.

Except his math is … off.

Even Twitter corrected him.

Heh.

Oops.

Gotta adjust for inflation all around to make an accurate comparison.

Womp-womp.

He got very fussy with being corrected.

The DAMN receipts.

Temper temper.

Some have asked what happens when wages & prices are both adjusted for inflation? Here you go: Real Minimum Wage

1973: $10.70

2022: $7.25 Real Median Home Price

1973: $201,976

2022: $433,100 Real Tuition & Fees at University of California

1973: $1,043

2022: $13,104 & rising… — Warren Gunnels (@GunnelsWarren) August 28, 2022

We’re starting to understand why he works for Bernie.

FYI this isn’t correct. — max (@MaxNordau) August 28, 2022

Someone is sensitive.

Didn't even say it impolitely. This is who Bernie Sanders has advising him. pic.twitter.com/vGVHGvpNe4 — max (@MaxNordau) August 28, 2022

Poor fella.

You used inflation adjusted dollars for wages and unadjusted for all costs. This is a complete waste of time. What is the purpose of this blatant dishonesty? Oh wait, you are a staff director for @BernieSanders – that explains it. — Bill Abely (@Bill_Abely) August 28, 2022

Is the average low because half these mofo’s don’t work? No one buys this math — Da Bears (@Northsiders1985) August 29, 2022

Average weekly wage in 1973 was not $873, ok. It was like $100. He adjusted the nominal wage up for inflation but didn’t adjust any other prices. — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) August 28, 2022

His point about Boomers wouldn’t work if he didn’t …

MATH IS HARD, MAN.

minimum wage in 1973 was $1.60

You are way off.

The reason tuition is ridiculously expensive is because of the Fed. govt. involvement. — Georgia B Dollman (@gbdollman) August 28, 2022

This is true, college didn’t get crazy expensive until the government got involved.

Which is pretty consistent with any and all things government-related.

***

