Bernie Sanders staffer Warren Gunnels was trying to dunk on Boomers who are understandably pissed off about having to foot the bill for student debt they didn’t take on. Truth be told, GenX isn’t exactly thrilled about it either BUT he was rolling here so …

Garsh! That sounds awful.

Except his math is … off.

Even Twitter corrected him.

Heh.

Oops.

Gotta adjust for inflation all around to make an accurate comparison.

Womp-womp.

He got very fussy with being corrected.

Trending

The DAMN receipts.

Temper temper.

We’re starting to understand why he works for Bernie.

Someone is sensitive.

Poor fella.

His point about Boomers wouldn’t work if he didn’t …

MATH IS HARD, MAN.

This is true, college didn’t get crazy expensive until the government got involved.

Which is pretty consistent with any and all things government-related.

***

Related:

Receipt-filled thread breaks down EXACTLY what fascism looks like and GOSH GOLLY GEE, Biden might want to get a mirror or two

Because OF COURSE they did: Katie Pavlich DROPS WaPo for removing full desc. of suspects in WA Commanders running back shooting

Kick-a*s thread from Twitchy fave Gormogons lays out what the GOP agenda SHOULD be and BOO-FREAKIN’-YAH

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersBoomersStudent Debt Relieftwitter