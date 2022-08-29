Biden is a fascist. Huh, never saw that one coming … oh wait.

Considering this all came from Webster, how long until they change the definition of fascism to fit people who disagree with and oppose Biden’s fascist administration? Anyone?

Ok, we digress.

Last week, President Uber-douche smeared millions of Americans as semi-fascists which of course empowered the stupidest of the stupid to run with calling people they disagree with on the Right fascists.

Yes, let’s.

Yikes.

Check indeed.

Keep going.

A centralized, autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader.

Remember when he wanted everyone force-vaccinated? Biden is the authoritarian the Left always wanted Trump to be.

This one really speaks for itself.

They’re using their powers to punish their opposition.

Yup.

It’s about time Biden was right about something.

Too bad (for him) it’s his own crap administration.

Editor's Note:
 
