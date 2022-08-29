Biden is a fascist. Huh, never saw that one coming … oh wait.

Considering this all came from Webster, how long until they change the definition of fascism to fit people who disagree with and oppose Biden’s fascist administration? Anyone?

Ok, we digress.

Last week, President Uber-douche smeared millions of Americans as semi-fascists which of course empowered the stupidest of the stupid to run with calling people they disagree with on the Right fascists.

It appears that "fascism" is the new accusation from the Left, started when President Never Blinks mumbled it during his alleged "rally". Let's break down the definition and see if it applies, shall we? pic.twitter.com/KV8Z97BBvB — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 29, 2022

Yes, let’s.

"A political regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual" What was Biden's sole qualification for SCOTUS?

An African-American woman. Selected minorities were given preferential treatment in distribution of Covid relief & treatments based on "equity". Check. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 29, 2022

Yikes.

Check indeed.

Keep going.

"That stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader" Biden has spent his first year & a half in office ruling by executive fiat. He just "forgave" student loan debt with a wave of his hand. Check. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 29, 2022

A centralized, autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader.

Remember when he wanted everyone force-vaccinated? Biden is the authoritarian the Left always wanted Trump to be.

"Severe economic and social regimentation" Biden called Covid "the pandemic of the unvaccinated". The administration pushed Covid restrictions. Check. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 29, 2022

This one really speaks for itself.

"Forcible oppression of opposition" The official White House Twitter account revealed financial information of GOP congresspeople. Check. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 29, 2022

They’re using their powers to punish their opposition.

Yup.

So, when President Repeat The Line uses the term "fascism", he is describing his administration to a T. Even a stopped clock is right twice a day. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 29, 2022

It’s about time Biden was right about something.

Too bad (for him) it’s his own crap administration.

***

***

