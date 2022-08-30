Nothing to see here, just the FBI agent who opened up the case against Trump and who allegedly undermined the probe into Hunter Biden’s laptop ‘leaving’ the agency amid a charge of political bias.

Nope, nada.

Welp.

Mr. Thibault, according to the former official, was also known for pushing out unvaccinated agents from the FBI’s election squad that he suspected to be Trump supporters. https://t.co/tPNdsQT1B5

From The Washington Times:

A senior FBI official in the bureau’s Washington field office has abruptly resigned after coming under congressional scrutiny for suspected political bias in handling the investigation of Hunter Biden’s laptop computer.

The Washington Times learned that Timothy Thibault, an assistant special agent in charge, was forced to leave his post. The information came from two former FBI officials familiar with the situation.

Mr. Thibault was seen exiting the bureau’s elevator on Friday. He was escorted by two or three “headquarters-looking types,” according to eyewitness accounts provided to one of the former officials.

It is not clear whether Mr. Thibault left on his own accord or was forced out of the bureau. The 25-year FBI veteran was on leave for at least a month over revelations about political statements he made while leading the public corruption unit.

The FBI declined to comment. Attempts to contact Mr. Thibault were unsuccessful.