Nothing to see here, just the FBI agent who opened up the case against Trump and who allegedly undermined the probe into Hunter Biden’s laptop ‘leaving’ the agency amid a charge of political bias.

Nope, nada.

Welp.

From The Washington Times:

A senior FBI official in the bureau’s Washington field office has abruptly resigned after coming under congressional scrutiny for suspected political bias in handling the investigation of Hunter Biden’s laptop computer.

The Washington Times learned that Timothy Thibault, an assistant special agent in charge, was forced to leave his post. The information came from two former FBI officials familiar with the situation.

Mr. Thibault was seen exiting the bureau’s elevator on Friday. He was escorted by two or three “headquarters-looking types,” according to eyewitness accounts provided to one of the former officials.

It is not clear whether Mr. Thibault left on his own accord or was forced out of the bureau. The 25-year FBI veteran was on leave for at least a month over revelations about political statements he made while leading the public corruption unit.

The FBI declined to comment. Attempts to contact Mr. Thibault were unsuccessful.

Gosh, wonder why Thibault doesn’t want to ‘comment’ on any of this.

Trending

Makes you feel all warm and fuzzy knowing this guy was involved in election integrity investigations in 2020, right?

Wow.

Reminds us of another loser.

And he’s still talking shiznit on Twitter and acting as if he matters.

Sadly, Julie is right.

Or MSNBC since CNN is under new management.

Maybe?

***

***

Editor’s Note:
 
