Nothing to see here, just the FBI agent who opened up the case against Trump and who allegedly undermined the probe into Hunter Biden’s laptop ‘leaving’ the agency amid a charge of political bias.
Nope, nada.
Top agent exits FBI amid charge of political bias undermining Hunter Biden probe: Sources https://t.co/bJ210MRrey via @washtimes by @KerryPicket & @JeffMordock
— Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) August 29, 2022
Welp.
Mr. Thibault, according to the former official, was also known for pushing out unvaccinated agents from the FBI’s election squad that he suspected to be Trump supporters. https://t.co/tPNdsQT1B5
— Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) August 29, 2022
From The Washington Times:
A senior FBI official in the bureau’s Washington field office has abruptly resigned after coming under congressional scrutiny for suspected political bias in handling the investigation of Hunter Biden’s laptop computer.
The Washington Times learned that Timothy Thibault, an assistant special agent in charge, was forced to leave his post. The information came from two former FBI officials familiar with the situation.
Mr. Thibault was seen exiting the bureau’s elevator on Friday. He was escorted by two or three “headquarters-looking types,” according to eyewitness accounts provided to one of the former officials.
It is not clear whether Mr. Thibault left on his own accord or was forced out of the bureau. The 25-year FBI veteran was on leave for at least a month over revelations about political statements he made while leading the public corruption unit.
The FBI declined to comment. Attempts to contact Mr. Thibault were unsuccessful.
Gosh, wonder why Thibault doesn’t want to ‘comment’ on any of this.
The guy who reportedly interfered in 2020 to protect the Biden family from having its business investigated for corruption also was ostensibly involved in election integrity investigations in 2020… https://t.co/zBitbj8LgD
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 29, 2022
Makes you feel all warm and fuzzy knowing this guy was involved in election integrity investigations in 2020, right?
Wow.
FBI special agent who opened Trump investigation reportedly escorted out of Bureau headquarters | Just The News https://t.co/iwSgRb5vUT
— Brett L. Tolman (@tolmanbrett) August 29, 2022
Reminds us of another loser.
Strzok was also "escorted out of Bureau headquarters."
He was never prosecuted – and after publishing a "best-selling book" he became a contributor on MSNBC & CNN. https://t.co/ecyV4DZNR0
— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 29, 2022
And he’s still talking shiznit on Twitter and acting as if he matters.
Means nothing.
— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 30, 2022
Sadly, Julie is right.
And he gets to keep his pension.
In future news: "DOJ declined to prosecute…"
— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) August 30, 2022
“CNN announces new law enforcement analyst…”
— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 30, 2022
Or MSNBC since CNN is under new management.
Maybe?
***
Related:
GASP! John McWhorter REJECTS the notion that standardized tests are RACIST and Ibram X. Kendi just can’t DEAL
MATH IS HARD! Bernie Sanders’ lackey gets SO PISSY when even Twitter fact-checks his whiny ‘avg. cost of things’ tweet
Because OF COURSE they did: Katie Pavlich DROPS WaPo for removing full desc. of suspects in WA Commanders running back shooting
***
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.