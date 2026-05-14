Cry More, Marj: Dana Loesch Roasts MTG’s Suspicious Stock Trading Spree and Stock Portfolio Glow-Up

Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone off her rocker since her falling out with President Trump. She it talking all kinds of crazy nonsense and basically turning her back on all the things she used to believe in (or at least claim to believe in).

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“When your salary is $174,000 but your portfolio explodes 476%, people notice.”@DLoesch responds to @mtgreenee after she came at her over exposing her insider trading. #DanaRadio



Podcast: https://t.co/A9ZuQuXe0x pic.twitter.com/KcGzXmayX6 — The Dana Show (@DanaLoeschRadio) May 14, 2026

Today, Dana Loesch questioned all of Greene's stock trades while in Congress. Marjorie would have had some special insight into some of these publicly traded companies because of her role on various House committees.

Yes extremely dishonest Dana Loesch and many others have continuously committed libel about me.

Amazing community notes there linking actual public discourses.

How dare I own a family construction company!!!

The scandal of it all!!! https://t.co/F0v97t5mWY pic.twitter.com/VXTla6UTLQ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 14, 2026

One thing Dana Loesch won't do is back down and even though MTG didn't tag her in her tantrum, Dana answered her right back.

You cosplay as a tuff talker but lack the spine to tag me. Hi Marj! Happy to discuss this on air: https://t.co/1O4ESTHM5U https://t.co/FjIdXqfrz0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 14, 2026

Dana even offered to let her come on air.

Love how you didn't include @DLoesch handle, because you know she would smoke you in a heartbeat. https://t.co/YnnSM5amET — Adrian Slade (@adriansladeshow) May 14, 2026

You’re very defensive.

The math isn’t mathing, Marj. You were handed a business whose valuation still doesn’t explain the massive and sudden increase in your net worth that seems to perfectly coincide with your time in Congress … but those stock trades sure are interesting!… https://t.co/TkjjCgbo3i — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 14, 2026

Dana has a point. The Math is not Mathing. These stock trades do seem a bit fishy. Maybe, MTG is some kind of stock trading savant. It's possible. She should have no problem answering questions then.

Crazy when you consider how, specifically while in Congress,

- she's reported to have initiated 557 trades, exceeding that of average lawmakers; that's around 110-140 trades per year for her four years in office

- She snagged Palantir shares days before the company won a federal… https://t.co/FIfoDNOBhx — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 14, 2026

Weird how such a successful business took a PPP loan also, but hey, we're not allowed to question certain people from government apparently. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 14, 2026

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She could have used her stock trading prowess to float her while America was closed down for COVID.

It's funny how you didn't respond to repost this at all. Why? Our whole district knew you were a fraud and the only reason you survived in Congress as long as you did was because you mostly ran unopposed in the most Red district in the state.https://t.co/HSYjMMrtue — Lee Wasserman (@TheWasserman) May 14, 2026

Those are the rules her and her ilk have set up. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) May 14, 2026

Only MTG and her buddies can make unfounded accusations and cast aspersions, apparently. The difference is Dana brings receipts with her accusations.

Marjorie should try that. Maybe she can get back with Dana when she's off her latest vacation in Costa Rica.

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