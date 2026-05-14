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Cry More, Marj: Dana Loesch Roasts MTG’s Suspicious Stock Trading Spree and Stock Portfolio Glow-Up

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on May 14, 2026

Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone off her rocker since her falling out with President Trump. She it talking all kinds of crazy nonsense and basically turning her back on all the things she used to believe in (or at least claim to believe in).

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Today, Dana Loesch questioned all of Greene's stock trades while in Congress. Marjorie would have had some special insight into some of these publicly traded companies because of her role on various House committees.

One thing Dana Loesch won't do is back down and even though MTG didn't tag her in her tantrum, Dana answered her right back.

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Dana even offered to let her come on air.

Dana has a point. The Math is not Mathing. These stock trades do seem a bit fishy. Maybe, MTG is some kind of stock trading savant. It's possible. She should have no problem answering questions then.

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She could have used her stock trading prowess to float her while America was closed down for COVID.

Only MTG and her buddies can make unfounded accusations and cast aspersions, apparently. The difference is Dana brings receipts with her accusations. 

Marjorie should try that. Maybe she can get back with Dana when she's off her latest vacation in Costa Rica.

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CONGRESS COVID-19 MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

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