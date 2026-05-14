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The Kiss of Darth: Pedro Pascal Smooches Stephen Colbert While Promoting Family-Friendly Star Wars Film

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:20 PM on May 14, 2026
Twitchy

The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal recently shared an impromptu on-air smooch with Stephen Colbert on his late-night talk show. The kiss was apparently a call-back to one Colbert planted on actress Julia Louis-Dreyfuss in an earlier segment. It’s probably the most talked-about Star Wars-related kiss since Princess Leia planted one on her (unbeknownst to her) brother in The Empire Strikes Back. Pascal was on TV to promote his new family-friendly Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, which comes out later this month. Some say the kissing stunt is not the best way to get fickle fans back in theaters.

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Here’s the late-night lip-lock. (WATCH)

This is the first Star Wars film in theaters in six years. It needs all the goodwill and good publicity it can get.

Instead, commenters say it’s already off to a bad start and even mirrors a popular meme.

Simply amazing.

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Commenters are even making fun of the Mandalorian character's catchphrase of ‘This is the way.’ Hey, where's R2-TQ+?

Pascal’s Hollywood mindset was never going to align with that of middle-American filmgoers.

Posters can't help but shake their heads at how Disney has mishandled the Star Wars universe it purchased from George Lucas for over $4 billion in 2012.

That funereal image needs the cantina music from the first Star Wars movie.

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Some posters did a double-take when they first saw the kiss. They could have sworn it involved a certain MS NOW host. 

Disney, we're begging you, please don’t torture us with an all-lesbian Attack of the Clones.

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Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD MOVIES STEPHEN COLBERT LGBTQ+

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