Breitbart’s Kristina Wong has been reporting the FBI raid on Trump’s home is connected to Crossfire Hurricane, and considering what we have (haven’t) seen from the DOJ, this seems feasible.

Then the sunflower brigade showed up (we do NOT get what the sunflower emoji stands for – stupid content coming up?):

Breitbart “reporter” says the search warrant at MAL was only executed to get the Crossfire Hurricane documents off the playing field. 🙄 It’s interesting how Trump is always *just* about to expose the corruption, but never manages to. Maybe because it doesn’t exist. https://t.co/swqVZvqvsW — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) August 28, 2022

And then Vindman’s wife chimed in.

Kristina Wong is an awful hack always trying to make a name for herself. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) August 28, 2022

Rachel’s claim to fame is what again? OH, that’s right, being married to that Vindman dork.

Talk about an awful hack trying to make a name for herself.

Ahem.

Who are you? Other than the wife of a witness in a unsuccessful impeachment trial. Oops, sorry, are you married to other brother? I mean your entire identity is based on a man’s surname — Laura (@lewwy99) August 29, 2022

What’s up with your husband hoarding MREs in ranger school and getting peered? — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) August 29, 2022

Lol — Odelicious DaRoo (@RileyRooTwo) August 29, 2022

How’s that podcast, Rache?

EL OH EL.

Rachel you are only known because you married a traitor and Oath breaker. I would sit this one out if I was you. Kristina has more integrity and honesty then both you and your husband combined and that's me being generous. — Lissa (@LissaGirlOnFire) August 29, 2022

I think you just described yourself https://t.co/y9xfKpsEsr — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) August 30, 2022

.@kristina_wong is an awesome boss lady who isn’t “always trying to make a make for herself;” she already has! Rachel on the other hand… while Kristina doesn’t deserve such cruelty, it’s sadly not surprising considering Rachel went after Elise Stefanik’s INFANT SON. https://t.co/jKhcv5t6F8 — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) August 30, 2022

How can the word “hack” even come to your mind, with the hack of a husband that you have.

He testified to Congress in full uniform, insisting he be referred to by his full military title and it was all lies.

What a disgrace!

A full court martial is in order for your tubby hubby! https://t.co/XmBLTlCvn4 — Hunter’s Evil Twin (@PellaGuy) August 30, 2022

You only have your husband's name.

You're somebody's wife/Twitter attack dog. I would not even know who you are aside from that.@kristina_wong is a journalist. https://t.co/JvteFsJr6A — Unlikable Female Character🇺🇲 (@ChloeVTweets) August 30, 2022

But … she’s married to that guy who said he heard a phone call he didn’t actually hear firsthand and stuff!

Verified for being someone’s wife.

Ouch.

***

