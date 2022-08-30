Peter Strzok must be proud, going from an FBI agent to a frothy-mouthed Twitter troll.

Oh, we get it, the Trump-obsessed sit around thumping their chests watching a man who was fired over politically biased text messages talk smack on Twitter but really, what else does he have to offer?

The answer to that question is, not much.

And that’s why he’s trolling on Twitter.

Case in point:

Never great to see your unredacted name in a search warrant affidavit. To borrow from Eric Hirschman, “I’m going to give you the best free legal advice you're ever getting in your life. Get a great F'ing criminal defense lawyer – you’re going to need it.” pic.twitter.com/n9jU44E2nW — Peter Strzok (@petestrzok) August 26, 2022

Yeah, he’s a real sweetie.

Mollie Hemingway with the one-two punch:

The guy who ran the FBI’s Russia Collusion hoax seems both stupid and evil, which is probably why he’s worshiped and adored by the propaganda press. Here he threatens Kash Patel, who helped expose the hoax that Strzok ran. pic.twitter.com/jL753jMAZB — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 30, 2022

Both stupid and evil.

Yup, that sums him up.

He is s disgrace. — Ron "MAGA, Ultra Nuke MAGA" (@Ron81964605) August 30, 2022

Calling him a disgrace is an insult to disgraceful people.

Tone deaf — Osito (@driver6_f1) August 30, 2022

He really is.

Toxic works as well.

Strzok is such an pic.twitter.com/vPbabDQQmI — RCPH 🚛 (@RCPHinc) August 30, 2022

How does strzok still have a job ? — James Elza (@rdnkthrasher) August 30, 2022

Does he have a job?

He wrote a crappy book and is an ‘adjunct professor’.

That sounds like code for, ‘lives in a basement, eats Hot Pockets, and talks smack all day long’ to this editor.

Just sayin’.

***

Related:

‘You’re just some a-hole’s WIFE’: Rachel Vindman calling Kristina Wong ‘an awful hack trying to make a name for herself’ goes OH so very wrong

‘She just f**kin’ flat-out LIED’: Joe Rogan gets PAINFULLY honest about Jen Psaki and our pals on the Left can’t DEEEEAL

SHADY AF! Top agent who reportedly interfered with elections (undermining Biden probe) exits FBI amid charge of political bias

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!