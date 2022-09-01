When Brit Hume shares an op-ed, we typically take notice. Most people do and THAT’S because the tried and true newsman/pundit/analyst knows what the Hell he’s talking about. He doesn’t share things willy-nilly or for some cheap clicks and taps … there’s a point there, every time.

This latest one he shared was about Trump’s infamous pile of papers, and he quoted the last line of the article.

Brit just proved how many people read tweets, and headlines, but not the story since this is the last line of the article – moronic Lefties and our doorknob friends in Never Trump lost their damn minds over this one:

What if Trump’s pile of papers is nothing more than a prop? https://t.co/Bvn3bg7oOU — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 31, 2022

We’re not exaggerating about people losing their minds over this.

Keep in YOUR mind, Brit did not write this (it’s WaPo!) and he just quoted the article:

This is pathetic. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 1, 2022

Then take it up with the author, Kyle.

What if the National Archives actually tracks these documents and realized that they didn’t have them back? Because they were at Mar a Lago. — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) September 1, 2022

What if you read the article?

Crazy, right?

Trump is guilty of espionage, and that's all there is to it. — Weaver95 🔋💻 (@weaverXP) August 31, 2022

They so desperately need this to be true, that’s why they freaked out over even just the implication this could all be a giant nothingburger. Wonder what they’ll do when Trump walks yet AGAIN?

God, you've become just a pathetic parody of yourself Brit. — Scot (@scotconant) August 31, 2022

Look at this amount of hate over an op-ed he didn’t write.

What if Brit Hume was just a hack? — Jay Cooper (@jayacoop) August 31, 2022

This is not a serious comment. It is intended to attract low-information followers. And it succeeded. As evidenced by the low-information responses. https://t.co/IHgpBev8ug — Jon Talotta (@jontalotta) August 31, 2022

And as usual, the clown of all clowns from #NeverTrump:

My God…this is majestic. You keep finding new ways to beclown yourself for Trump. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 31, 2022

He just keeps on finding new ways to beclown himself over his hatred of Trump.

That time you get rolled on Twitter because people think you are giving an opinion when you are quoting the title of the article, but they never actually clicked through to the article. https://t.co/zGnpBJUE5r pic.twitter.com/YbIsgBW8Ea — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) September 1, 2022

Yup.

Thin-skinned babies hate Trump so much they can’t even bother to read past the tweet, thus exposing themselves as the real hacks here.

But you guys knew that.

