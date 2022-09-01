TIME tweeted about speaking with the author of ‘Gender Queer’, who was relieved that her/his/their/eir book was still available for minors. Ok, so that’s pretty horrible unto itself HOWEVER, Tweeps were very very VERY distracted by the new pronouns in TIME’s tweet.

We can’t seem to figure out if these are typos or new pronouns.

Dear Pronoun People,

When we can’t decide if your new pronoun is on purpose or a typo, you may have gone too far.

Love and kisses,

Twitchy Team

TIME spoke to "Gender Queer" author and illustrator Maia Kobabe on about eir work, the efforts to restrict access to eir writing, and what ey make of the current cultural moment https://t.co/JLdmgu5lCL — TIME (@TIME) September 1, 2022

So do these pronouns come from the author or from TIME?

From TIME:

Maia Kobabe felt a wave of relief on Tuesday morning. Waking up on the West Coast, an early morning peek at emails revealed a Virginia court had dismissed a lawsuit seeking to label Kobabe’s book Gender Queer as obscene and restrict its sale to minors in Virginia. The suit was among the latest in an onslaught of challenges to Kobabe’s memoir, which was the most challenged book of 2021, according to the American Library Association (ALA).

Parents not wanting adult material in public school libraries is an ‘onslaught’.

Alrighty, TIME.

My pronouns are “stop sexualizing children”! — Scottergate (@Scottergate) September 1, 2022

Why are you using imaginary words? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 1, 2022

It’s 2022.

That’s why.

Eir me hearties. Yarrrr! — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 1, 2022

Eyyyyy it’s da Fonz. Stepintomaoffice pic.twitter.com/gAP0Z1XIsc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 1, 2022

What the hell is an "eir"? I thought Time was having mini strokes as they were typing this out or something. — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) September 1, 2022

My pronouns are kwioaljfnaueakjnfkak/ealjnuaepasnfjnweounaljsnflajnelfnakjaf/ajnfoenfoiefnkjnfiuouenafef03910394 Please refer to me accordingly — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 1, 2022

Don’t know what the uck kinda it this is but it’s ucking stupid and you make yourselves look like amn fools. — Willy Lee (@williefroman) September 1, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

what language is this? — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 1, 2022

Enough is enough. This is complete lunacy at this point. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 1, 2022

Just when we think things can’t get any dumber, TIME proves us wrong.

Time and time again (pun intended).

