Hey 74 million Americans who voted for Trump, if you don’t like being called a semi-fascist you’re just being divisive and hiding or something. No really, that’s Karine Jean-Pierre’s answer when questioned about people understandably being ticked off over President Pudding Pop smearing them as would-be Nazis.

We don’t remember any other president attacking voters personally this way, except maybe Obama. Clingers?

Yeah.

Then again, many people believe this is simply Obama’s third term, and this time he has nothing to lose so it’s really really really bad.

Either way … watch this:

"We understand we hit a nerve." KJP responds to Americans who have criticized Joe Biden for calling Republicans "semi-fascist." pic.twitter.com/MgSeYEKUFZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 1, 2022

Biden sucks. And so does his press secretary.

Sorry, not sorry.

Dagummit this really pisses this editor off. She talks about Trump voters as if they are not even real people, that they’re trying to hide, that they’re being divisive for not wanting to be called fascists by the president of their own country.

REALLY?!!?

*argle bargle rar*

All day.

We’re glad to watch you walk over the midterm cliff. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) September 1, 2022

Let’s hope so.

By lying and labeling more than half of Americans as "Semi-fascist" you're encouraging violence @PressSec @KJP46 — The Yossi Schmidt Show (@YossiShow) September 1, 2022

'We kinda acknowledge that people don't like being wrongfully slandered.' — R.J. Kendall 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@RJ_Kendall) September 1, 2022

Ya’ think?

***

***

Editor’s Note:

