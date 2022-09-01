Randi Weingarten must really think Americans have short attention spans. We get it, she spends a lot of time with Joe and Jill Biden (and Joe can’t remember if it’s pudding time or nappy time) but c’mon … does she really think she can gaslight parents who went through everything she and her abhorrent union were responsible for? The YEARS locked of out the classroom, the masking, the political stunts with union teachers putting up tombstones and wrapping themselves in black trashbags to make it look like they were dead.

And she has the nerve to be upset with Christopher Rufo for pushing to make sure this never, EVER happens again by promoting school choice and vouchers?

Suck it up, woman.

She’s losing it … and it’s glorious.

Watch this.

Yes, Randi Weingarten, I want to create a "universal voucher movement" that gives every family the right to exit your failing, ideologically-captured schools. We've done it in Arizona and we will do it everywhere. pic.twitter.com/mlFNoVDeFd — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 31, 2022

Losing it? More like LOST IT.

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving hosebeast.

It's time to abolish the teachers unions and retire Randi Weingarten to a quiet life drinking boxed wine and rage-watching MSNBC. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 31, 2022

Nobody needs to "create distrust" in public schools. It's already there. Parents saw this during COVID. — Nicole Russell (@russell_nm) August 31, 2022

The only effort needed to create distrust in public education is to listen to them talk. — BBQ with Buc (@mtbuchanan86) August 31, 2022

The reason Randi Weingarten and teacher's unions hate and disparage voucher/charter schools is because they've been proven to work, especially for minority folks. — Kyle Hunter, FRMetS (@KyleHunter) August 31, 2022

If kids who are stuck in crappy schools with crappier teachers (the same schools and teachers Randi protects with her crap union) suddenly have options, the union fails.

Sad but true, if kids win the unions fail.

And we all want the kids to win.

