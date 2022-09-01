Randi Weingarten must really think Americans have short attention spans. We get it, she spends a lot of time with Joe and Jill Biden (and Joe can’t remember if it’s pudding time or nappy time) but c’mon … does she really think she can gaslight parents who went through everything she and her abhorrent union were responsible for? The YEARS locked of out the classroom, the masking, the political stunts with union teachers putting up tombstones and wrapping themselves in black trashbags to make it look like they were dead.

And she has the nerve to be upset with Christopher Rufo for pushing to make sure this never, EVER happens again by promoting school choice and vouchers?

Suck it up, woman.

She’s losing it … and it’s glorious.

Watch this.

Losing it? More like LOST IT.

Couldn’t happen to a more deserving hosebeast.

If kids who are stuck in crappy schools with crappier teachers (the same schools and teachers Randi protects with her crap union) suddenly have options, the union fails.

Sad but true, if kids win the unions fail.

And we all want the kids to win.

***

***

