We have gone from feeling super confident of a red wave in November to watching some of our ‘leaders’ hem and haw and even attack our own candidates. Mitch McConnell couldn’t do more to hand the Senate back to the Democrats in November if he tried.

It’s almost as if he would rather be the opposition party … at least then nobody expects much from him, right?

Rick Scott went OFF on McConnell, and it’s a beautiful, beautiful thing.

Rick Scott just unloading on Mitch McConnell here. And Mitch deserves it. Completely. https://t.co/bjz1rJdFlD pic.twitter.com/lDAyaBSRF3 — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) September 1, 2022

But wait, there’s more from Scott:

Yes, I’m an optimist. And I’m a cheerleader for our candidates. And I get a lot of crap for it from the D.C. crowd who tell me I shouldn’t sound so bullish or I should do more to set expectations. I’m not playing that game because each one of our candidates presents a stark contrast to the failed agenda of Biden and the Democrats. Let me be clear — we will overcome the Washington naysayers and their anonymous quotes, we will beat the Democrats, and we will take control of the Senate this fall. Write it down.

Write.

It.

Down.

McConnell needs to pay attention because this is how you get it done. Stop pandering to people who hate you anyway, Mitch. Time to take back the Senate and the House, and bring some semblance of balance back to DC.

Finally!! Every republican who understand the threat we face with the progressive agenda needs to follow suit. McConnell needs to go and be put into a retirement home. If we take back the senate he better not be leader — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) September 1, 2022

Agreed.

If McConnell doesn’t believe in his own party he has no business leading it in the Senate.

They need to remove him as leader… — Rachel Townsend (@MissApril54) September 1, 2022

Mitch needs to go — Edward J. Casey (@achs_fred) September 1, 2022

Gosh, sensing a pattern here, Mitch.

Maybe get it together.

