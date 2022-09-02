We all know Biden’s speech last night was disastrous and horrifying all wrapped up and triple-dipped in psycho, but Ben Shapiro took it a step further and explained how bad the optics were and the damage Biden has done not only to himself, but the Democratic Party for decades.

Take a gander:

Yes, let’s count the reasons.

Trending

Screaming at Americans and declaring war on them for disagreeing with him.

Yup.

Ooh, good catch. We missed that part.

They couldn’t have made Biden look more evil and authoritarian if they tried.

Let’s hope our pals in the Republican Party are smart enough to know that.

***

Related:

‘You should be EMBARRASSED’: Jonah Goldberg patting himself on the back for agreeing with Biden’s speech does NOT go well

‘Declared war on Americans’: #MorningJoe Scarborough and guest let the fascist cat out of the bag in Biden (hate) speech segment

‘Red YAWN’: Hilarious MEMES make Biden’s speech attacking his own citizens a tad LESS horrific and here are some of the BEST

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben ShapiroBidenhate speechMAGAspeech