We all know Biden’s speech last night was disastrous and horrifying all wrapped up and triple-dipped in psycho, but Ben Shapiro took it a step further and explained how bad the optics were and the damage Biden has done not only to himself, but the Democratic Party for decades.

Take a gander:

This image is the worst piece of presidential optics I have ever seen. Let us count the reasons. pic.twitter.com/aWe5mYaRkZ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 2, 2022

Yes, let’s count the reasons.

1. Lighting a historic American site — the site of our founding documents — blood red.

2. The red-and-black background against the front-lit visage of a grim old man screaming at Americans, fists clenched. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 2, 2022

Screaming at Americans and declaring war on them for disagreeing with him.

Yup.

3. Two Marines standing in the background, their faces in shadow, only their white-gloved hands visible.

4. The yellow window at the top of the photo, shedding a sickly pale light over the image. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 2, 2022

Ooh, good catch. We missed that part.

This is parodically bad imagistics for a president. It's as though a bunch of meme-addled morons decided to reify a Dark Biden image in the hopes that it would somehow make him look powerful and cool, rather than demagogic and demonic. pic.twitter.com/ePVRbnG0gA — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 2, 2022

They couldn’t have made Biden look more evil and authoritarian if they tried.

Given how online his advisers are, that's actually the most likely origin of this. But my goodness, it's bad. Republican ads for decades. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 2, 2022

Let’s hope our pals in the Republican Party are smart enough to know that.

