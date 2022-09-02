Wartime address.

Really Joe.

In this case … really, both Joes?

Eugene Robinson: Biden speech was an urgent, wartime address https://t.co/qrcrBb8j1N — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 2, 2022

Urgent, wartime address.

Huh. Biden did more than smear millions of Americans last night.

Who are we at war with, guys? Are you admitting Biden declared war on 74 million Americans last night? Not just admitting it, but celebrating it?

This is repugnant.

"Wartime," huh? Interesting. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) September 2, 2022

Interesting.

Biden is the great enabler of the mass hysteria the leftists are suffering from https://t.co/NBsSRJrZzj — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 2, 2022

Democrats have declared war on Americans.

Literally. https://t.co/7hMMCHVA0M — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) September 2, 2022

Biden regime and media confirm this was a declaration of war. What will Republican leaders do? https://t.co/Kmm48TpDo1 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 2, 2022

I didn't watch the speech and I'm not gonna But if this is the take-away from Biden's *supporters*, I find that to be extremely concerning https://t.co/OkZsTZO1tG — PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 2, 2022

It’s. Terrifying.

Can’t help but wonder if they’re trying to bait people into violence at this point.

Wartime? With whom was Biden declaring war against, half of America? And you idiots claimed Trump was a dictator. https://t.co/OERWuVXOR2 — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) September 2, 2022

Honestly, this editor has no words to adequately describe how horrific and terrifying Biden’s speech was last night.

A sitting president declared war on his own people … for disagreeing with him. AND SPARE US the BS about MUH MAGA REPUBLICANS because that doesn’t fly. He painted a target on anyone who disagrees with him and his administration.

They desperately want “war” https://t.co/bI0bR4NkbS — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) September 2, 2022

Sure seems that way.

Pray for this country, as you’ve never prayed before.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

