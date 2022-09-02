Cue the, ‘CNN is turning into Fox News’ tweets.

HOO BOY, Biden, when you’ve lost CNN? You may have gone too far. Oh, don’t get us wrong, CNN brought on plenty of turnips who were more than happy to praise Biden for attacking half of this country and basically declaring war on them, but this seems significant.

Brianna Keilar has never hidden her leftist bias.

Whatever you think of this speech the military is supposed to be apolitical. Positioning Marines in uniform behind President Biden for a political speech flies in the face of that. It’s wrong when Democrats do it. It’s wrong when Republicans do it. — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) September 2, 2022

Yeah, we agree.

Our military members are not props.

And let’s be honest, the dark red light behind Biden, with the flags draped and the two marines? That was some Hunger Games dystopian BS right there.

As you can imagine, the Left is dealing with Brianna’s criticism really well … JUST KIDDING.

Isn’t a marine stationed at the doors of the WH? No matter who is the resident? — Tammy Wright (@tammy_wright61) September 2, 2022

That wasn’t the White House, sweetpea.

Brianna – he is the Commander in Chief of our Armed Forces … — ꧁ MeshMN ꧂ 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🌻💔💙🌎 (@xMeshMNx) September 2, 2022

And he used them as props.

THERE it is.

What a boycott-happy bunch these people are.

What are you talking about? He’s the commander in chief. He’s literally the leader of the military — chris (@AntifaRecruit) September 2, 2022

It’s CNN, the new Fox so don’t expect thinking. — Hint ol’ Descartes (@optphilosophy) September 2, 2022

THERE it is again.

looks like Brianna got the company memo. — Hungry Golden (@ChanakyaDc) September 2, 2022

Anything else your handlers want you to say? — Skolney (@Skolney79) September 2, 2022

Handlers.

We realize this person isn’t bright enough to see the irony of their own tweet but still ..

That statement earned you an un-follow!!! Have a great time at the new fox-lite!! — Lily campanile (@racerlily) September 2, 2022

We’re sure Brianna is heartbroken to lose Lily.

Heh.

This is not a political speech it is a PRESIDENTIAL SPEECH please note the difference — Stephen Gitau (@sngitau) September 2, 2022

What’s the difference?

Nope. Bad take. The country is under attack. This message crosses political narratives. Which makes your take obsolete. — SovereignUterus (@amvanatta) September 2, 2022

This country is under attack? WHAT THE ABSOLUTE EFF?!

That’s EXACTLY what Biden was doing last night.

Poisoning people’s minds further.

Are you trying to be hired by Fox News? Where was this when Velveeta Voldemort had rallies on White House lawn and when he used Air Force One as a campaign prop. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) September 2, 2022

Here, Brianna – put this hat on, go sit in the corner and think about what you just said.🙄 pic.twitter.com/IZQz0DzdLW — Woody Tobias II (@woodytjr63) September 2, 2022

How quickly they turn on the very people who have been their heroes for years.

The best speech ever and this is what you come out with. He’s literally the Commander in Chief. Be better. #Democracy — Ranni Ames IntolerantLeft☮️🇺🇦🇺🇸🌻 (@AmesOsaycnuc) September 2, 2022

Best speech ever.

Holy shiznit.

***

