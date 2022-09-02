So Jonah Goldberg agrees with much of what Joe Biden said during his declaration of war against people who didn’t vote for him, but he thinks it was a strategic mistake or something. Truth be told, we stopped trying to understand why Goldberg says/tweets the things he does since he seemingly lost his mind over Trump. It’s one thing to disagree with or even dislike Trump, it’s quite another to completely give everything you’ve always believed up because of one bad orange man.

And then to have such disdain for the people who put him where he is today.

This is sad.

Oh just to be clear, I agree with most of what Biden has said. Nearly all of it. But I still think this is a mistake. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) September 2, 2022

He agrees with the dictator BUT …

Not a great look.

At. All.

This is baffling to me, you have a problem with it because it was a bad strategic move, but not because calling half of the citizens dangerous enemies of democracy is just wrong? — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) September 2, 2022

He doesn’t like it because it could backfire on Biden and help the GOP win in November.

*shrug*

"May your chains set lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that ye were our countrymen." — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 2, 2022

Of course you do. Nothing makes me question my journey to conservatism more than you idiots. Spare me your MAGA BS. I didn't vote for him. Own that you like bad rhetoric just not when it's against your new Dem friends. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 2, 2022

Gotta please those ‘Dispatch’ readers, ya’ know.

STFU. Are you sure you wrote Liberal Fascism? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 2, 2022

Hard to believe he’s the same guy, right? That’s what really hurts the most with Jonah, like, HE SHOULD KNOW BETTER.

You are shameful. Stop sitting on the fence and hop on over to "liberal" authoritarianism, Jonah. — Pam D (@soirchick) September 2, 2022

Is this a parody account? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 2, 2022

We wish.

I’d say you should be embarrassed by this asinine tweet but I think you’re beyond having any sense of shame or embarrassment at this point. Jesus Christ, Jonah. — 𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒 📿 (@FletchMatlock) September 2, 2022

I guess you prefer your abusive government with a smiling face after all — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) September 2, 2022

Rick Wilson won't date you, Jonah. 🙄 — Greg Cougar Mellenlibertarian (@NonLiberalPAer) September 2, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hey man, you never know.

Of course you do. Can't wait for David French to chime in next with, "the Christian case for calling half the country fascists". — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) September 2, 2022

I always think it’s funny when I lose a few hundred (or thousand) followers for failing to live down to their expectations. With the exception of the dog tweets, I’m not here to to give you what you want. Don’t want to follow me? Fine. I truly don’t care. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) September 2, 2022

He doesn’t care so much that he tweeted about it.

K.

