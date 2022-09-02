Even as Joe Biden tries to walk back his hate-filled, bigoted, ugly, dystopian fascist speech where he attacked tens of millions of Americans last night, Rob Reiner proves himself a loyal and dedicated subject. He’s so damn happy about the sitting president declaring war on his own citizens …

Have we mentioned Trump broke these people because WOOF.

So grateful to have a President who speaks the Truth. A President who deeply cares about the preservation of our 246 years of Democratic Self Rule. Thank you, President Biden. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 2, 2022

The truth?

Really?

Reiner may be past broken at this point. And WTF is ‘democratic self rule?’

HA HA HA HA HA

What a dork.

We got to see what a true fascist looks like. The marines, the evil red background and trying to make a demagogue out of anyone who disagrees with him. — Mike Komblevicz (@mikekomb) September 2, 2022

You're a dirtbag. Thought you should know that. And no, I'm not a Trump cultist. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 2, 2022

Weird hero you’ve got there, Rob.

That’s what this is really all about. Democrats know they’re in trouble in November, so instead of focusing on the country and the economy and the world, they want us talking about Trump and fighting about who is and who isn’t a fascist.

In hopes that maybe, just maybe, they won’t get their clocks cleaned.

That red wave has never been more needed than now.

***

Related:

‘Republican ads for DECADES’: Ben Shapiro calls Biden’s speech imagery the worst piece of presidential optics EVER in brutal thread

‘You should be EMBARRASSED’: Jonah Goldberg patting himself on the back for agreeing with Biden’s speech does NOT go well

‘Red YAWN’: Hilarious MEMES make Biden’s speech attacking his own citizens a tad LESS horrific and here are some of the BEST

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!