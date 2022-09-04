So many scams, so little time.
One of the biggest scams in modern American historyhttps://t.co/4j5N71kdMG pic.twitter.com/qnpn6aC2Uq
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2022
From the Los Angeles Times:
The leader of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has been accused by former colleagues of stealing more than $10 million in donations from the organization for personal use, according to a lawsuit filed in court this week.
Shalomyah Bowers was called in the court filing as a “rogue administrator, a middle man turned usurper” who siphoned contributions to the nonprofit activist group to use as a “personal piggy bank,” according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday.
Bowers’ actions led the foundation into investigations by the Internal Revenue Service and various state attorneys general, “blazing a path of irreparable harm to BLM in less than eighteen months,” the suit claims. “While BLM leaders and movement workers were on the street risking their lives, Mr. Bowers remained in his cushy offices devising a scheme of fraud and misrepresentation to break the implied-in-fact contract between donors and BLM.”
Yikes.
And to point it out is racist, apparently.
— Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) September 3, 2022
Yup, it’s racist for his BLM colleagues to accuse him of stealing or something.
BLM was the best way to steal from progressives.
— Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) September 3, 2022
This is a shocker, said no one.
— Barbara Matthews 🇺🇸 (@barbarapagem) September 3, 2022
The biggest scam is all the billions going to Ukraine.
— Fullmental Alchemist (@KekAStan) September 4, 2022
Incredible stuff pic.twitter.com/LESIjEDdJ7
— Cox (@HOLYSMKES) September 3, 2022
C’mon dude, just call them racist for going after you.
Heh.
“Even if I did do something wrong, you’re the baddies for wanting me to face punishment or fines?” https://t.co/zaucquqHJ2
— GK➖➖➖🖊 (@GaelicKat) September 3, 2022
Democratic prosecutors too busy looking for something with the word “Trump” to prosecute. Meanwhile, millions of dollars are being fraudulently & illegally misappropriated from BLM & all we hear is crickets.
— SABC (@sal_sac) September 3, 2022
BUT TRUUUUUMP.
What a bunch of suckers!
— Hey Now (@pleasantville73) September 4, 2022
Nobody saw that coming. Nobody. Not one person. Nope. Nada. Zero ….
— Gun Politics in New York (@gunpoliticsny) September 3, 2022
HA HA HA HA HA HA
We mean, yeah, right, nobody saw that coming.
***
***
