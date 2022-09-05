Full transparency, when we first saw this poll we thought it had to be after Biden’s ‘MAGA REPUBLICANS ARE DESTROYING THE COUNTRY REEE’ speech because woof, this is really really really low for Independents. But nope, this was before Biden did his best Hitler impression on primetime television.

We’re willing to bet it dropped even further after that disaster.

YouGov: Biden Approval Rating Among Independents Hits New Low Joe Biden: Independents

Approve 26.7%

Disapprove 64.1% 1162 – 2502 RV per wave / 08/29https://t.co/nOF0QutjtF pic.twitter.com/atE2Tj7nnM — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 4, 2022

Wow.

Wow wow.

This isn’t Republicans … this is Independents. You know, the people who typically decide elections?

We sorta laughed as well.

literally not true. Independents approve of him. — gary 🇺🇸 (@it_gxry) September 4, 2022

Poor Gary.

Yes, 26% of them. — Tucker’s Furrowed Brow (@Chimp_HQ) September 4, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

I can't believe this man has even 26% support. He doesn't even function as highly as a manager of any McDonald's or Burger King. — Link (@Linked333) September 5, 2022

His speech didnt go over to well, as he thought it would pic.twitter.com/zjtLGsXemK — 1970Brat (@1970Brat) September 4, 2022

Whoops.

If Joe Biden is so popular, why does he need to do angry speeches with a blood red background, shouting about Trump supporters? Something isn’t quite adding up. pic.twitter.com/yqR3TSpdfT — Dominique Samuels (@Dominiquetaegon) September 2, 2022

Biden’s speech was not a speech a president who is confident that his party is going to stay in power gives. Biden’s speech was a hateful, divisive, desperate plea to scare people into voting for Democrats even though the country is a disaster under their leadership.

Maybe not making a speech where they should have been playing Deutschland Deutschland afterwards was a bad idea after all — Raylan O Toole (@KRadalasko) September 4, 2022

Good point.

This was taken before that horrific speech … and that tells us:

The poll is from before that speech. It has to be lower than 20% after that now. — Chaoszard (@chaoszard) September 5, 2022

That's why his current approval is pretty much at his ceiling, which is really bad for a Democrat getting D+10 polling. — CarlosDanger 🍊 (@Danger2Carlos) September 4, 2022

The people who voted for him are the reason we are where we are — Wes (@Wesgilmore002) September 5, 2022

Independents decide elections. — 🗽Ben Libertarian Kane (@benkane1077) September 5, 2022

That. They. Do.

