Taylor Lorenz has a problem with a certain class of media reporters who sit on Twitter all day and report on things people tweet … no seriously. STOP LAUGHING. She thinks it’s bullsh*t and stuff because like, we should be reporting on like, how the media works, not like ya’ know, creating juicy conflicts and stuff.

Gosh, it’s almost as if she has a beef with us.

Like, maybe if, you know, she didn’t like, totally act like a, ya’ know, insane cyber bully and like, treat doxxing innocent people as if it were real like, reporting, we wouldn’t have to like, totally cover her so much.

UGH, we can only make fun of the way she talks for so long before it makes our brains hurt writing like that. Also, this video is from June 13, which was when Felicia Sonmezes from WaPo was joining in on the latest Taylor drama so our GUESS is she was mad at a lot of sites making fun of that entire dumpster fire. But gosh, golly, gee, we couldn’t help but feel a little warm-hearted thinking she may have been complaining about us.

Watch this:

Taylor Lorenz has to be the least self aware human on the internet. pic.twitter.com/qPJOqMZE7Z — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) September 5, 2022

Like, yeah!

HOO BOY.

Does she ever actually listen to herself? I would be trying to slow my delivery down and make it more appealing. — Pam D (@soirchick) September 5, 2022

Holy Hell. Her voice is exactly as irritating as I thought it would be. Anytime someone utters “I feeeeeel like” the hairs on the back of my neck stand up. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) September 5, 2022

Our dogs MIGHT have whined a little listening to her babble on.

And the “Most Insufferable Award” goes to . . . 😑😑😑 She wins, hands down. 🥴 — Jocelyn Waulk Gorman (@ReformedMami) September 5, 2022

That old lady sure likes to complain — Sandy Johnson (@Raidersandy) September 5, 2022

Lol she's listening to Kate Bush. Not because she watched Stranger things, but because she saw Kate's appearance at The Secret Policeman's 3rd Ball, during her gap year vacation in London, March 28, 1987. — Snake Plisskenish(RedheadAppreciator) (@_CrotalusAtrox_) September 5, 2022

Seriously! Ok, so this editor loved Kate Bush hearing Kate Bush in the latest Stranger Things but change the record, literally.

she does the eyeball roll thing like all the swimsuit girls do on insta like she's in her 20s…LOL — "Summer of Joy" Chiraq, 🇱🇰🇱🇰🇱🇰 #FJB (@IrvingPark56) September 5, 2022

Total sociopath — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) September 5, 2022

So Taylor has a “beef” with the way other journalists do their jobs? That’s rich. Truly. pic.twitter.com/vYM4Y7RP5e — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) September 5, 2022

Now that @brianstelter is out of a job, the title of 'least self-aware, inane fool in the MSM' is held unequivocally by this nitwit: @TaylorLorenz https://t.co/Fj6qabdvfd — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) September 5, 2022

Lucky her!

***

Related:

WOW, a whole new LOW! Another day, another Biden poll that spells BAD news for both him AND his party (hellooo midterms!)

Jonathan Turley points out how HILLARY may actually KEEP Garland from making a case against Trump and the Left can’t DEEEAL

‘Cry HARDER’: Taylor Lorenz continuing her bizarre, creepy obsession with bullying Libs of TikTok does NOT go well for her

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!