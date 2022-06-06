Someone should tell these WaPo peeps they NEVER want to be the story.

HOO BOY, dear reader, if you spent any time at all on Twitter this weekend you couldn’t MISS the drama, insanity, and entertainment surrounding two WaPo ‘writers’, Taylor Lorenz (of course), and Felicia Sonmez. Taylor was the usual Taylor drama (claiming she reached out to a source, she didn’t, WaPo corrected multiple times, was still accused of lying, etc.), and Felicia was upset because David Weigle retweeted a joke.

No. Really.

But hey, Democracy dies in darkness or something?

Glenn Greenwald was good enough to recap the noise from both writers in a pretty perfect thread:

So typical: WP reporter @feliciasonmez is now on her 3rd straight day of publicly bashing her own colleagues. She pressured the Post to publicly malign @daveweigel as "reprehensible", forced him to repeatedly apologize, now is attacking another WP reporter for politely objecting. pic.twitter.com/m1LCmaIaBH — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2022

This has provided some great perspective for people who thought THEY had an obnoxious coworker. Seriously.

You know she’s a lot of fun at birthday parties.

Post reporters are some of the planet's most privileged people. But since victimhood is cultural Gold in their twisted world, and they never face real persecution, they have to elevate mean tweets to a national scandal so they can always demand that your pity be lavished on them. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2022

OH, WOE IS THEM.

A gigantic amount of the time and energy of privileged employees at the largest and most powerful media corporations is devoted to concocting melodramatic, self-absorbed narratives where they cast themselves as marginalized victim, while real journalists confront real persecution pic.twitter.com/sF4ESypcMR — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2022

Yuuuuup.

What a performance that was.

Weekend drama at Robin D'Angelo Junior High — also known as the national desk of The Washington Post — gets better and better with each new melodramatic claim of victimhood, bitter public infighting among colleagues, and the race to see who ends up with most oppression points. pic.twitter.com/FTw9xqodgT — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2022

It will all somehow boil down to some right-wing plot to smear them and cause infighting … you guys think we’re kidding. Taylor has already claimed anyone reporting on the MULTIPLE corrections to her crap piece is a right-wing smear campaign.

If you're unemployed, a journalist facing prison or exile, or working in a de-industrialized town with no health care benefits and drowning in fentanyl ODs, spare some thoughts for the Real Victims: front page reporters at The WashPost enduring mean tweets from random critics.🙏 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2022

They work and they slave, and what thanks do they get?!

Perhaps it's also worth nothing: the *third* version of the lengthy, multi-pronged Correction appended to Taylor Lorenz's fairy tale — now upgraded to "Editors' Note" — still contains a blatant falsehood. Neither creator was contacted *before* publication, as even she admits: pic.twitter.com/IAtfDWJYUj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2022

Still lying.

Go WaPo, go!

After WPost reporter @Feliciasonmez publicly accused multiple Post reporters and editors — including @jdelreal — of supporting misogyny against her, Del Real retorted that he was the only Mexican American on the national desk and also gay. Experts are tabulating the outcome.🧮 pic.twitter.com/KmyZwwuwpc — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2022

Who’s the biggest victim here? YOU decide!

For those scoring the various victimhood points at home, among the starring marginalized actors in the WPost oppression drama, 2 are graduates of Harvard University (Sonmez and Del Real) while the other was raised in Greenwich, CT, and educated in Swiss boarding schools (Lorenz). — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2022

Awww, poor babies.

(I should say: the most honorable participant in this was Del Real, who simply rose to suggest to Sonmez that perhaps publicly bashing colleagues, trying to get them fired and inciting hate mobs against them is childish and petty. He was predictably accused of misogyny for it).🤷‍♂️ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2022

Fair.

Last point: please remember these are the same people who insist that only they are responsible enough to be trusted with delivering the news and decreeing what is true and false, and that the peasant class must be censored. Decide for yourself if they've earned this status. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 5, 2022

No, no they have not.

HA HA HA HA

Wow.

