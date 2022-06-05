Remember how much the Left and the media (we know, same difference) complained when Trump would golf on the weekends while he was president? Implying that since he wasn’t working seven days a week, 24 hours a day, he was a bad president? Guess they’re ok with Biden taking the weekend off at the beach while they sit home and worry about whether or not they can put groceries on their table this week.

Or you know, they blame Putin because they’re that freakin’ brain dead.

Babies are starving. Families can’t afford gas. The border is open. Joe Biden is at the beach. https://t.co/o2OkHe5pZV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 5, 2022

Because of course, this is where Biden is.

Americans are choosing between milk in the fridge or gas in their car, and the man responsible is chilling at the beach.

Public service must be nice.

They were PISSED when Trump was golfing. Where are they now? — Wesley Kellan Tedrow (@WesleyTedrow) June 5, 2022

Pretending it’s Putin’s fault.

We suffer and he goes to the beach! — Toni Filliger (@GreatGrammaToni) June 5, 2022

Pretty much.

WTF IS HE DOING???? — Chris 🍟 (@ChrisTheLib69) June 5, 2022

Hanging at the beach, apparently.

Something like that.

Now we understand why the baby formula shortage started months ago and took so long to take action. — Майкл Канелл (@Michael_Canell) June 5, 2022

Priceless. — Deborah Whitworth (@Debowhit3) June 5, 2022

Might as well be, he’s not in charge of anything. — Cassandra Smith (@Cassand43058055) June 5, 2022

Give the puppet the weekend off?

Obama’s a giver.

Ahem.

***

