From what we can see, the ‘Under Trump’ trend was some sort of effort to make Trump look worse than Biden. Or something. Who knows? It could have been someone on the Right pointing out how much things sucked less under Trump, and the Left couldn’t stand it so they tried to take it over?

With tweets like this:

Under trump, America was a laughing stock and lost millions of jobs. Under Biden, we're respected again and gained millions of jobs back, the most in history. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 4, 2022

But yeah, that didn’t work out the way they thought.

Either the Right stopped their attempt to hijack THEIR trend OR the Right hijacked THEIR trend.

Right wins.

Heh.

Under Trump life was better! And you know it. — Gunther Eagleman (@GuntherEagleman) June 4, 2022

Under Trump. Gas was affordable. Food was affordable. And we had food on the shelves at grocery stores. The border wall was being built. Immigration was under control. Babies had formula. No wars. The country was safer and thriving. — Kathy Parsons (@KathrynMParsons) June 5, 2022

Under Trump, I had a peaceful easy feeling. Under Biden, I feel like I'm on the highway to hell. — The Dr's In (@Dashadeaux) June 4, 2022

Gas report … Same gas station here in Florida … Under Trump … $1.79 per gallon Under Biden – now – $4.89 per gallon. My truck has a 22 gallon gas tank – that's over $66.00 more. Every. Damn. Time. I. Fill. My. Tank! FJB! — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 4, 2022

Back when gas was approaching $3 under Trump. pic.twitter.com/n0t7fLvHZq — Nuclear Herbs 🏊‍♂️🚴‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏅 (@NuclearHerbs) June 5, 2022

Under Trump grocery prices were 15% lower, gas prices were 55% cheaper, and mortgage rates were 70% less. — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) June 5, 2022

Why weren't oil companies "price gouging" under Trump??? — Carl Jay Shaver 🇺🇸 (@CarlJayShaver) June 4, 2022

Under Trump we had energy independence

Under Biden we don't

Can you tell the difference? Trump 👇 Biden 👇 pic.twitter.com/2IQ6RbJjQ6 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 4, 2022

Everything was better under Trump and I didn’t even like the guy. — Ability_Blind (@Ability_Blind2) June 5, 2022

Yup.

Seeing a lot of this on the trend.

Buyer’s remorse?

You do realize there have been more Covid deaths under Biden? 425,000 deaths under Trump without vaccine and therapeutics fully implemented (Pfizer’s announcement was after Election Day) Over 575,000 deaths and counting under Biden with full authorization and distribution. — The Old Curmudgeon (@Pokeycorky) June 5, 2022

Remember when Biden said any president with 200k COVID deaths should resign?

Guess he meant any OTHER president.

Under Trump we could afford to drive to work, we had no shortages of food or baby formula. We could actually afford healthy food. The world was a much more peaceful one. I was not afraid to leave my house at night. Now we live in a dystopian hell thanks to this administration. — diane SC56 (@dbabinpauley) June 5, 2022

Don’t get us wrong, there are plenty of whackjobs on the trend screaming about how Trump called Nazis ‘good people’ (a lie) and insisting he told people to inject bleach (another lie), but nobody on the Left wants to talk about WHY this is trending, and that’s because whether you liked Trump or not, UNDER his administration this country was far better off. People could afford gas and groceries, shelves weren’t empty, we weren’t sending billions of dollars to fund a war, the border was secure, there was a shred of peace in the Middle East, OH, and plenty of baby formula.

The reality is Biden sucks and the people who couldn’t deal with mean tweets helped create the mess we’re in.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

