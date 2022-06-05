From what we can see, the ‘Under Trump’ trend was some sort of effort to make Trump look worse than Biden. Or something. Who knows? It could have been someone on the Right pointing out how much things sucked less under Trump, and the Left couldn’t stand it so they tried to take it over?

With tweets like this:

But yeah, that didn’t work out the way they thought.

Either the Right stopped their attempt to hijack THEIR trend OR the Right hijacked THEIR trend.

Right wins.

Heh.

Yup.

Seeing a lot of this on the trend.

Buyer’s remorse?

Remember when Biden said any president with 200k COVID deaths should resign?

Guess he meant any OTHER president.

Don’t get us wrong, there are plenty of whackjobs on the trend screaming about how Trump called Nazis ‘good people’ (a lie) and insisting he told people to inject bleach (another lie), but nobody on the Left wants to talk about WHY this is trending, and that’s because whether you liked Trump or not, UNDER his administration this country was far better off. People could afford gas and groceries, shelves weren’t empty, we weren’t sending billions of dollars to fund a war, the border was secure, there was a shred of peace in the Middle East, OH, and plenty of baby formula.

The reality is Biden sucks and the people who couldn’t deal with mean tweets helped create the mess we’re in.

Sorry, not sorry.

