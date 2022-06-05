Once a bigot, always a bigot, right Ilhan?

Not sure why Ilhan Omar thought it was ok to disrespect Christians by taking the Lord’s name in vain in a tweet accusing Republicans of taking NRA blood money but here we are. Can you imagine if someone had taken Allah’s name in vain?

It would be every headline on every left-wing rag and they’d be calling on them to RESIGN.

She really is horrible.

Jesus Christ, Republicans will literally say anything to keep the NRA blood money flowing in. https://t.co/6pbq0BQ2TR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 3, 2022

And here’s the point they keep deliberately missing. Sure, it’s fun to focus on raccoons and mock this legislator for talking about the AR-15 in this way, but it’s about predators. Ultimately it’s none of their business why someone wants or needs an AR-15, but anyone who has lived on a ranch or farm or out in the middle of NOWHERE gets it.

Ilhan and the other Democrats mocking him for this? Not so much.

Oh, and c’mon, if Ilhan wants to talk about blood money, let’s do Planned Parenthood next.

You are our servant, not the other way around. We the People don't need your permission to defend ourselves and we didn't ask. — 🥷🦅Austin Petersen 🇺🇲🥋 (@AP4Liberty) June 4, 2022

Interesting choice of deity to invoke. https://t.co/WKTuGhKdAr — 🥷🦅Austin Petersen 🇺🇲🥋 (@AP4Liberty) June 4, 2022

Ain’t it?

Ahhhh so mocking religion IS ok? Or is that not taking the name of the Lord thy God in vain which…is from a religion from within your district? https://t.co/0AGNXP26MB — 💜RachieRoo🖤 (@_YepperPeppers_) June 5, 2022

What is it with you and Biden using the Lord’s name in vain? You incredibly ungrateful asshat https://t.co/YsEzMgIHeO — Beauregard (@Testaclease5) June 5, 2022

Incredibly ungrateful asshat.

That’s her.

Think of the hand wringing that would take place if a Christian used allah's name in vain — Brigadier Gen. JRobinette McFlabydoo (@this_is_JRich) June 4, 2022

Allah, democrats will literally say anything to keep the china slavery money flowing into Hollywood, and then into their party. — Stephen (@tibblion2) June 3, 2022

EXCUSE ME! — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) June 4, 2022

There is no excuse for Ilhan.

Don't take my Lord's name in vain. — Blueskies (@blueskies6123) June 4, 2022

Pretty simple.

How would you feel if someone blasphemed Mohammad? — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) June 4, 2022

The only BLOOD MONEY coming into Congress is that which is coming from the cartels in Mexico that support YOU and other scumbag Democrats who HATE AMERICA — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) June 3, 2022

Stay in your lane. — 🇺🇸 👑November is Coming 🇺🇸 🦅 (@melissamiller33) June 4, 2022

This. Right here. ^

***

Related:

You KNOW it’s bad when even CNN’s Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter seem to have had enough of ‘bad faith victim’ Taylor Lorenz’s crap

‘Dishonest NONSENSE’: EPIC thread uses actual data to DRAG gun-grabbers like Everytown for ‘inflating’ school shooting numbers to scare people

‘Dude, read the Bible’: Gun-grabber learns the HARD WAY his take on Jesus not owning firearms is NOT the gotcha he thought it was

Recommended Twitchy Video