Dems Lecturing About Standards of Conduct Shift Into Stammer Overdrive When Asked About Graham Platner

The Democrats appear to be determined to cling to Senate candidate Graham Platner's campaign even if it sinks all the way to the bottom of the sea. However, all along the way, the Dems haven't stopped making President Trump the target of their morality and goodness lectures. Occasionally, due to random acts of actual journalism, those two positions collide in rather comical fashion.

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First up, via @WesternLensman, is Sen. Chris Murphy and his usual massive level of hypocrisy. Here's a fast pivot:

This is hysterical.



Chris Murphy: There needs to be a set of rules that promote goodness and the common good.



Same interview, very next question: Do those rules apply to Democrats? Do you support Graham Platner after all this?



Murphy: That's different. pic.twitter.com/cpw8TAOr2K — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 2, 2026

Murphy literally did the "that's 'D'ifferent" thing! Unreal.

Up next is Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet, who seemed a little caught off guard when he was asked about Platner after railing about Trump. This is a great shot and chaser:

My favorite interview genre right now is watching Democrats attempt to run on superior morals and higher standards of conduct, then get asked about Platner.



The immediate switch to dodge and deflection mode is hysterical.



Behold CO Gov candidate Michael Bennet: https://t.co/n7mEKLFDQt pic.twitter.com/4J1mMuOAUP — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 3, 2026

The guy wouldn't shut up about Trump, but when he was asked about Platner, Bennet suddenly looked like he was watching a puppy try to cross a busy highway.

I do continue to crack up at this idea that Democrat politician moral fiber was so high at some point. When I started working, the Senate Democratic caucus was home to Sen. Killed That Girl in Chappaquiddick, Sen. Waitress Sandwich, and Sen. Klan Member https://t.co/g9hD93ueSQ — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 3, 2026

Watching the vast collection of slimeballs and scumbags in the Democratic Party pretend to be the country's moral authority is just shameless, but that's who they are.

So, the election of a president of whom they disapprove is illegitimate but an election of a sleazy Democrat is "up to the voters." — AAE (@AAC0519) June 3, 2026

Too busy to answer uncomfortable questions but not too busy to answer questions that will disparage Trump. — Ackchyually (@Ackchyually2000) June 3, 2026

Never fails!

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (not to mention the kind of hypocrisy you just saw above).

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