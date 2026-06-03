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Dems Lecturing About Standards of Conduct Shift Into Stammer Overdrive When Asked About Graham Platner

Doug P. | 10:40 AM on June 03, 2026

The Democrats appear to be determined to cling to Senate candidate Graham Platner's campaign even if it sinks all the way to the bottom of the sea. However, all along the way, the Dems haven't stopped making President Trump the target of their morality and goodness lectures. Occasionally, due to random acts of actual journalism, those two positions collide in rather comical fashion. 

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First up, via @WesternLensman, is Sen. Chris Murphy and his usual massive level of hypocrisy. Here's a fast pivot: 

Murphy literally did the "that's 'D'ifferent" thing! Unreal. 

Up next is Colorado Democrat Michael Bennet, who seemed a little caught off guard when he was asked about Platner after railing about Trump. This is a great shot and chaser: 

The guy wouldn't shut up about Trump, but when he was asked about Platner, Bennet suddenly looked like he was watching a puppy try to cross a busy highway.

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Watching the vast collection of slimeballs and scumbags in the Democratic Party pretend to be the country's moral authority is just shameless, but that's who they are. 

Never fails!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (not to mention the kind of hypocrisy you just saw above).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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